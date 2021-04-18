This home is located at 181 Woodside Drive in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $184,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
This villa will leave you impressed! Walk in through the inviting, cute screened-in, tiled front porch to see the wide, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and you’ll feel right at home. Pretty and well maintained, the pride in ownership really shows throughout. It is located in the quaint, popular 55+ community of Covered Bridge.
The spacious living room is bright and open, with sliding doors to the Florida room and plenty of space for that large dining room furniture. Cook up your favorite meals in the nice, spacious white kitchen where you have extra storage with a pantry closet, a pretty tile backsplash, breakfast bar for two and a window over the sink that overlooks into the backyard.
With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is very spacious with an en-suite with a separate shower area and a large walk-in closet with shelves and sliders for easy access to the Florida room. The second bedroom is at the front of the house, also very spacious with a walk-in closet and its own bath with a walk-in shower. Best of all, there’s a bonus room, which could be a nice craft room or office. You can easily convert this bonus room into a third bedroom by simply adding a closet rod and bi-fold doors.
Spend your sunny afternoons in the wonderful size, tiled Florida room, which is under air and with a mounted TV included. From the Florida room, you can step out onto the tiled patio, perfect for your barbecue grill and next to the patio is a little area for gardening, ideal for those with a green thumb. Also, with a 2017 roof, a brand new A/C installed in 2020 and a 2014 washer/dryer that is included as well.
You’ll love the Covered Bridge community, tucked away by Lake Francis on the north end of Lake Placid so it’s not too far from Sebring, major shopping and restaurants. Super low HOA fee of only $85/month that covers lawn mowing, basic Comcast cable and storage for a boat, trailer or RV. There’s also private access to Lake June and Lake Carrie, a clubhouse, tennis courts and pool. Come enjoy the retired life here, this home is ready for its new owners.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS #279682