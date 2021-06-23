A neighbor friend kindly introduced me to homemade sourdough bread, gave me the starter and now I make it, too. However, once I had the starter, I learned there were several tools I needed.
First of all, I needed my own Mason jars. I would be using a particular brand of flour and a Dutch oven pot with a lid would complete the basic necessities.
However, from this basic recipe I learned to make cinnamon rolls. That meant the use of a stand mixer, dough hook, and a spring form pan, etc. Little by little, I have accumulated the tools I needed and increased my vocabulary, confidence and skill.
Yet, if I intend to plant flowers outside, another tool box of a different kind is needed.
Garden tools differ from kitchen tools for a reason. The results will be different in nature as well as location. My gardening fork, trowel and watering can are the main tools that help me plant and tend my container garden, cultivating, weeding, and feeding while plucking off dead blossoms so new ones will bloom.
Inside, bread is baking…calling to me with its magnetic aroma.
Outside, flowers and veggies nod their heads in the gentle breezes and send forth fragrances uniquely theirs.
But I have found another tool box that is essential for every moment and situation. It is of a spiritual nature. It accompanies me in the kitchen, the garden and wherever I go.
These tools are the result of a relationship with Jesus Christ and are necessary for my well-being and growth.
This relationship begins by coming to Jesus, confessing my sin (agreeing with God), repenting (turning around and walking with him instead of away), and asking for his forgiveness. When I receive and embrace my new life in Christ…a life filled with purpose and meaning…there are tools given for my development.
In 2 Peter 1: 3-8 NKJV we learn that God has given us “all things that pertain to life and godliness…which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises.”
Because of this, we can be partakers of the divine nature now living within us through the Holy Spirit. How do we partake? What are the tools?
Verses 5-8 explain. “…giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control, to self-control perseverance, to perseverance godliness, to godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love. For if these things are yours and abound, you will be neither barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
These ‘tools’ influence all areas of life…work, marriage, family and all other relationships and circumstances.
It is a toolbox unlike any other. Selah