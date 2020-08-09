My name is John Barben and I am writing to ask your support for Ned Hancock for Florida State House District 55.
I first met Ned in the mid 1980’s when I volunteered to help him run the annual Highlands County Gator Club scholarship tournament that financially supported local students attending UF.
We both volunteered for the Upward basketball program run by Sebring Baptist Church. Ned has served this church by being on the building committee, a deacon, and chaired the pulpit search committee in 2017. Ned and his wife Tammy are big volunteers for the church’s homeless program. I hear Ned is pretty good at grilling sausage at 4:30 a.m.
Ned is a past Rotarian, a member of Sebring Fireman, Inc., and an avid University of Florida Booster. He is also a big supporter of our youth in FFA and 4H at the Highlands County Livestock Auction.
Ned has a record of public service. He was appointed to the Sebring Utilities Commission in 1990 and served as its chairman. Prior to Ned’s appointment, the utility had been in financial trouble since building a state of the art power plant in the early 1980’s. The anticipated power demand never materialized, and a financial plan was needed to keep the utility from defaulting on its bonds. A plan to sell the utilities to Florida Power was brokered and completed in 1992. The sale was given final approval by the Florida Public Service. This sale limited the potential financial burden that could have been put on the city taxpayers.
Ned also served four terms on the Highlands County School Board. Students and teachers were his first concern.
Ned is in the citrus business and tirelessly volunteers in the industry. He has served on the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association Board and is a past president. In 2016 Governor Rick Scott appointed Ned to the Florida Citrus Commission and was reappointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2020. Ned currently serves as its chairman. Ned also currently serves on the Citrus Research and Development Foundation, a nonprofit board that is charged with funding research on citrus diseases. Ned is a big supporter of Florida Citrus Mutual, which is our state grower organization.
Ned and I, with other growers from the industry, have traveled to both Tallahassee and Washington DC to explain to our elected officials the financial impact that the citrus industry has on our rural area as well as the state economy. It is extremely critical that we keep this industry viable during these trying times of citrus greening disease and any other obstacle that mother nature may throw at us.
In Rotary we have a motto, “Service above self.” Ned Hancock’s service to his church, his family, his community, and his industry exemplifies this. Ned is a true conservative who has a background of proven leadership. And by the way, he not only supports the 2nd Amendment, but the entire United States Constitution.
John Barben
Avon Park