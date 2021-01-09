You should check on the vaccination program at the mall (Tuesday). It is a disaster. Hundreds of people have been turned away due to confusion about appointments.
They went online, received a time window and a registration number for today, Thursday or Saturday. When they get there, they are told they don't have an appointment and have to start over again next week.
The website is very poor. It said nothing about having to receive a phone call or email with a specific time. They are all seniors over 65.
The most common comment: "Can't this county do anything right?"
David S. Chaffee
Avon Park