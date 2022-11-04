SEBRING — There were two phone conversations between law enforcement and Zephen Xaver as he walked around SunTrust Bank after shooting five women on Jan. 23, 2019.
Xaver first called 911 from the bank around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 and told the dispatcher that he had just shot his victims. After about 40 minutes, the dispatcher handed the call over to a trained Highlands County Sheriff’s crisis team negotiator. That negotiator took the stand Tuesday and told the court that he had several goals: to get medical care to anyone who might still need medical help inside the bank, to ensure no one else got hurt and to get Xaver to exit the bank peacefully.
When prosecutor Paul Wallace asked the negotiator if he had ever had to negotiate during a hostage situation, he responded that this was his “first one with a homicide.”
Wallace played a recording of the negotiator’s phone call with Xaver, which lasted more than an hour. The crisis negotiator tried to converse with the gunman, whose name he did not know, by using the information the dispatcher had typed into her note: That Xaver had suffered from voices in his head, that the voices had told him, since he was 11, to shoot people. Xaver also told the dispatcher that his mother lived in the Sebring area, and that he had worked at Avon Park Correctional Institution.
Before the dispatcher handed the call over to the crisis team negotiator, Xaver told the dispatcher that he was holding a gun to his head to quiet the voices.
After the negotiator introduced himself by name to the shooter, Xaver told the negotiator his name was “Jack.” The negotiator then asked Jack if he could put the gun down. When Xaver told him the voices quieted when he put the 9mm to his head, the negotiator decided to focus on that.
“I don’t want you to hurt yourself. Who told you to put the gun to your head. Was it you or the voices?” the negotiator asked the gunman. “Are you stronger or are the voices stronger? We have to talk about how you can become stronger than those voices.”
The negotiator then said “Do you think you might feel better if we get those five people out of there and you find out they’re OK?”
Negotiator: “That’s what I’m thinking. I’m thinking if you and I can come up with some type of plan that we can both agree on … I think your conscience will be stronger if I can tell you maybe we were able to save three or four of them, and I think maybe the voices in your head will maybe temporarily go away because you have a better feeling that you maybe helped save a couple. What do you think?”
After the dispatcher’s conversation, which lasted more than 40 minutes and the negotiator’s call had gone on for some time, Xaver told the negotiator that his cell phone battery was down to 6 percent. The negotiator then had Xaver hang up and call 911 from a phone on a desk in the bank. They then resumed conversation.
After the negotiator offered to get the gunman to a doctor who could help with the voices, Xaver agreed to exit the bank. The next task: getting him out the door for the safety of the gunman and other officers. Outside the bank, law enforcement had set up a perimeter and were tracking the conversation.
Xaver was in a chair talking on a bank desk phone when the negotiator and he agreed to a way out.
“I can put the rest of my stuff, I can push it up by the chair,” Xaver says.
Negotiator: “I need to know where you’re going to put (the gun).”
Xaver: “It’s on the chair.” (He also put a small knife on the chair).
Negotiator: “How about it, you ready to take some steps out that door and meet some of my friends?
Negotiator: Breathe through your nose deep, hold it for a couple of seconds and exhale.
Xaver: OK. Still shaking.
Negotiator: “In a few seconds we’re going to talk about you walking out that door. Do you remember what I asked you to do when you walk out?
Xaver: “Hold my arms up …”
Negotiator: As high as you can.”
Negotiator: Time to do this. You’re going to meet a few friends of mine. We’ll count to 10, then I want you to go really, super slow and walk toward the front door of the bank.
With that, Xaver moves left the back room and walks into the lobby, where Highlands County Sheriff’s SWAT members arrest him inside the bank.