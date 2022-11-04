SEBRING — There were two phone conversations between law enforcement and Zephen Xaver as he walked around SunTrust Bank after shooting five women on Jan. 23, 2019.

Xaver first called 911 from the bank around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 and told the dispatcher that he had just shot his victims. After about 40 minutes, the dispatcher handed the call over to a trained Highlands County Sheriff’s crisis team negotiator. That negotiator took the stand Tuesday and told the court that he had several goals: to get medical care to anyone who might still need medical help inside the bank, to ensure no one else got hurt and to get Xaver to exit the bank peacefully.

