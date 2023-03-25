LAKE PLACID — A typical Friday morning ended in tragedy for one family. A 62-year-old Placid Lakes man was shot and killed in the Lake Placid subdivision about 8:30 a.m.
The homicide took place on the 200 block of Thurman Avenue. The decedent was laying on a front lawn of a residence.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after the 62-year-old called for help because of an incident with his 72-year-old neighbor. Before deputies arrived at the Thurman Avenue address, they were made aware the 62-year-old had been shot per the Highlands County Sheriff’s public information officer.
HCSO said the younger man called in reference to his neighbor driving in his grass. The neighbors engaged in a heated verbal altercation. They were both armed. During the altercation, the 72-year-old man allegedly shot the complainant. The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PIO Scott Dressel said there have been several calls out to the neighbors’ homes because of “similar” complaints. The older man is being detained while the incident is under investigation. No arrests were made as of press time.
“Tragedies like this can be prevented if everyone would just wait for deputies to arrive when there is a disagreement,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “We know that tensions can get high between neighbors because we deal with it every day, but leaving your property to confront your neighbor, no matter what the reason, is just going to raise tensions even higher and can lead to something like this.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the shooting. Lake Placid Police Department was on scene to assist. Units from Highlands County Fire Rescue engine 39 and EMS were also on scene.