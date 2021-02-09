SEBRING — Early Sunday morning, a man in Sweeney’s Mobile Home Park smelled and saw smoke, and discovered his neighbor’s mattress was on fire.
He got the man out of his mobile home and called 911. Sebring Fire Department arrived at 5:22 a.m. at 908 N. Ridgewood Drive, five minutes after being dispatched, to find the victim outside his house, conscious and talking, and a mattress smoldering in the home, Sebring Fire officials said.
Firefighters put out the fire with a water-based extinguisher and then dragged the mattress outside to soak it with fire hoses, officials said. They also ventilated the home.
The man, who also had some minor cuts, was taken by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment for possible smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the man had been smoking in bed and for whatever reason had fallen asleep before putting out his cigarette.
Fire Capt. Chad Marley, who was on the scene, said the neighbor may have saved the resident’s life.
“He definitely stepped up, for sure,” Marley said.