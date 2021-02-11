SEBRING — Residents of Lagoni Lane have made a proposal to Highlands County officials: Cut their road off from through-traffic before the county extends Daffodil Road.
It’s very preliminary, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who has only just begun talking with homeowners on a small road that connects Lake June Road and Daffodil Road on the northwest corner of Lake June. Their neighborhood came up several times during last year’s discussions of purchasing 9.58 acres to extend Daffodil between Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes subdivisions.
The resulting road reduces travel time by 15-20 minutes for emergency vehicles called to fire and medical incidents on the west end of those subdivisions, providing for better mutual aid between volunteer fire departments in those areas under the recently-formed Highlands County Fire Rescue department.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck had voiced objections about purchasing the 9.58 acres of right of way for the one-mile Daffodil extension at a price of $99,500. She said that residents of the Lagoni Lane neighborhood — lakeside homes that Tuck has since described as paying “$100,000 per year” in property taxes to the county — were concerned about through traffic.
If Daffodil were extended, their road between the two major subdivision thoroughfares would present an attractive shortcut. Howerton said residents want to dedicate right of way to the county and release some of the conservation easement they have on land to the northwest of them to provide a means to cut off their connection to Daffodil and put in a cul-de-sac on that end of the lane.
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that’s possible. Releasing the conservation easement would require a pair of public hearings, which would cost the residents for arranging them, and the residents would have to pay to put in the cul-de-sac, he said.
As for fire and medical safety, Howerton said that if and when Daffodil is extended — it’s not scheduled for design or construction yet — emergency vehicles approaching from Daffodil would have to make two turns to reach Lagoni.
A quick examination via online mapping software shows that an amended route would only result in a three-minute difference.