Neither are model standards
This guy must have spent hours upon hours researching the life of Donald Trump. He listed 18 things that Trump did that Joe Biden will not/did not do. Yet, he did not list one source of information or proof. And he ends as a prophet: “Biden will not tell 30,000 lies while in office” and “When Biden leaves office he will not be rated in the group of the five worst Presidents in the history of the United States.”
But, that is not my point. My point is fair/equal treatment. Did he do his homework on Biden? How does he know that Biden never cheated on his wife?; how does he know that Biden never grabbed a woman in her privates? how does he know that Biden has never been in a lawsuit or under criminal investigation? how does he know Biden has not conned people out of millions of dollars?; how does he know that Biden has not discriminated against black people?; and the list goes on.
Sir, you are not wise to use Donald Trump as a standard to judge Joe Biden. Divine wisdom tells me, “For we are not bold to class or compare ourselves with some of those who commend themselves; but when they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves by themselves; they are without understanding” (2 Corinthians 10:12).
Neither of these men are model standards. You must be desperate to make Joe Biden look good. The value of a comparison depends on the standard.
Frank Parker
Sebring