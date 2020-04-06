SEBRING – Daniel Colt Nelson, 23, no address given, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday about 9:41 p.m. He is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail on charges that include two counts of battery, second offense, property damage over $200 under $1,000 and robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon.
On Thursday, a HCSO deputy made contact with the victim who said she was verbally and mentally abused by Nelson for “the past few days,” according to the arrest report. She told the deputy that Nelson had thrown her to the ground the previous day and slammed her head on the floor in the living room resulting in an injured finger and head respectively.
The report shows the victim decided to leave and packed but acquiesced to Nelson to work it out the next day. The victim was, the report said, awoken to swearing and being pulled out of her bed and onto the floor causing a head injury.
The victim told deputies that Nelson snatched her $200 cell phone as she was going to call a family member to come. “The suspect used force beyond the effort necessary to obtain it,” the report said.
The deputy wrote Nelson did not wish to speak to him after being notified of his Miranda Rights.
Nelson has a previous conviction for battery from May 2019.