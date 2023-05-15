Robert Garrett Nelson will not be playing games on his Xbox console any time soon. He was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly keeping 58 images of child pornography on an external hard drive connected to the gaming system.
Nelson, 37, of Sebring, opened the door of his residence at 1505 Chole Terrace in Sebring to find Sebring Police Department officers and deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office outside with a search warrant.
SPD received a tip from another law enforcement agency in Pennsylvania that provided information on a case they were working on, according to SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart. The search warrant was read to Nelson along with his Miranda rights, which he invoked. The arrest report shows Nelson did not want to talk to law enforcement officers without a lawyer.
Upon entering the residence, officers determined Nelson was the only one who lived in the home. They saw a mattress on the living room floor and next to it was a computer monitor hooked up to an Xbox system.
The hard drive attached to the Xbox contained 80 folders, individually named and “appeared to be consistent with child pornography,” according to the report. In one file, there were 58 images of child pornography.
Officers reported the residence held “numerous” electronic devices that were taken to be analyzed. With so many images in just one folder, LEO anticipates more charges because of “hundreds, if not thousands of additional images of child pornography.”
The search also turned up a crystal-like substance in the bathroom that would test positive for methamphetamine and a foil pipe to smoke it. Nelson will face charges of possession methamphetamine and drug equipment for that.
Nelson is currently being charged with 58 counts of child pornography of a child under 5 years old. Given the child(ren)’s age, the charges are enhanced to a second degree felony. Nelson is in the county jail, being held without bond.