Robert Garrett Nelson will not be playing games on his Xbox console any time soon. He was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly keeping 58 images of child pornography on an external hard drive connected to the gaming system.

Nelson, 37, of Sebring, opened the door of his residence at 1505 Chole Terrace in Sebring to find Sebring Police Department officers and deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office outside with a search warrant.

Recommended for you