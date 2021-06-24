The wind blowing brought a cool misting of saltwater to our faces. Overcast, it seemed to threaten rain, though the forecast promised otherwise. We try this every year and typically get rained out. Would we be fortunate enough to get a good day of fishing for Father’s Day?
Pier fishing is accessible, affordable and available for anyone willing to make the drive to the Atlantic coast. Sebastian Inlet is our family favorite and offers several deep-water piers to choose from. Costing less than 10 bucks for 24 hours of access, we pack a lunch and make an entire day of it.
On this day, no live bait was available, so we drove to a nearby bait shop and bought frozen shrimp and cut mullet. We have better luck with live bait, but perhaps these fish popsicles would be a draw for particular poisson on an otherwise hot day. It was our only option, so we went with it and added a fudge pop for ourselves as well.
With basic saltwater rods, we cast our cares out with every shrimp tossed to the waves. As usual, our haul equaled a couple of hairy blennies or what we affectionately refer to as rockfish. Resembling a version of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, pulling hooks from their toothy mouths is always a grinner. They grind their mouthful of blunted teeth on the hooks, reluctant to let go of whatever tasty morsel they have managed to snag. Cautious for the sharp dorsal fins, I marvel over the otherworldly appearance of these peculiar fish pulled out from under the massive cement pilings of the pier.
This is really what reels me into saltwater fishing, particularly at Sebastian. Even if we catch nothing, there are always interesting aquatic marvels pulled from the depths by others. Someone on the pier always fights to pull in a catch. We’ve seen nurse sharks, bat-like rays and huge silvery snook like hefty torpedoes pulled up in chain baskets for an Insta-worthy photo opportunity before being put on ice or released back to the crashing surf.
This time we saw two lucky individuals pull in huge silvery fish with lemon-colored fins. The crevalle jacks fought hard, and we watched one burly guy work the whole pier to get it tired enough to pull in. As he came back our way with his haul, his own exhaustion was apparent. The excitement of the fight ignites everyone as we gawk over what lurks below and how we might make an introduction to the next aquatic prize.
This Father’s Day, only two of us scored a fish, but we all enjoyed a day smelling saltwater, feeling the fresh ocean breeze, and experiencing the catch of others. We were rained on, baked in the sun, and cooled off in the surf. From sea turtles to rays, gopher tortoises to rabbits, it’s a fantastic place to fish, surf and sun.