SEBRING – Nineteen years ago today, 19 {span}Al{/span}{span}-{/span}{span}Qaida{/span} terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia. The attack killed nearly 3,000 people.
According to the 911 Memorial & Museum, 2,753 people were killed in New York at “Ground Zero,” 184 people were killed at the Pentagon, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93. Passengers on Flight 93 found out about the attacks and battled hijackers for control of the plane. It would crash into an empty field in Pennsylvania just 20 minutes away from Washington D.C. by air.
Once the second tower was hit, there was no doubt the first plane was not an accident. Americans knew they were under attack. The nation was gripped in fear as they watched images of the towers falling and saw people jump to their deaths. Thousands of people ran from the Pentagon and World Trade Centers as first responders ran into burning buildings to save lives. September 11 was the end of watch for many first responders.
Some events through history are so heinous or traumatic that you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing, for example Pearl Harbor and the day JFK was assassinated. President Franklin D. Roosevelt would refer to Pearl Harbor as “a date which will live in infamy,” 911 would qualify as well. Americans adopted the slogan “Never Forget 911.” During the COVID-19 pandemic most local memorial ceremonies have been canceled.
Readers shared their 911 memories with the Highlands News-Sun via social media. Young or old, they remembered exactly where they were and what they felt during and after the attacks. Many shared the sense of unity and patriotism Americans shared after the attacks.
Juan Quinones said he was working for the City of New York, just three blocks from Ground Zero. The building he was working in was evacuated and closed for a week. Quinones said the scene was very chaotic and he wanted to get home. With the subway closed, buses were overloaded with people trying to flee, it took him longer to get home than normal.
“I got on the train. While riding the train, people started screaming as the towers were seen crumbling down and people flying out of the buildings to their deaths,” Quinones said.
He said it was very sad. He said cell phones were not working, which made communication difficult.
Sylvia Blackmore didn’t believe what she saw on television was reality.
“I was at home that day, TV was on, I thought they were playing an excerpt from a movie until I paid attention and became aware of what was happening ... so very sad. (I) Called my husband in tears,” she said.
Several teachers were in classrooms when they got the news. Some were told not to turn on television/radios while others watched it in class with their students. Readers who were students when 9/11 happened, like Echo Grace, who was in middle school, described how they wanted the security of home when they found out. Grace said when homeroom let out, students were “running and freaking out.”
“My friend that was in band found me and took me to the live feed just as the second plane hit the other tower,” she said. “Everyone was on the payphones trying to call their parents.”
Patti Kennedy was having breakfast at the Village Inn with friends and the server told them when the first plane hit the north tower and a bit later revealed another plane hit the south tower. She said she felt like the world was ending and called her parents and kids when she arrived home and told them she loved them.
“I miss the USA that existed for awhile after that terrible day, the one where we were proud and loved our country, and the one where we came together despite our differences.”