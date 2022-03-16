WASHINGTON — Last week AARP launched new television and digital advertising featuring Larry Zarzecki, a retired law enforcement officer with Parkinson’s disease who was forced to sell his home in order to afford his medications. Zarzecki first shared his story in an AARP ad three years ago, but Congress’ failure to act means he has had no relief from the high cost of his treatments. As he says in the new ad, “I shouldn’t have to decide between my home or my medicine because Congress refuses to act. I’m tired of waiting for Congress.”
AARP’s seven-figure ad buy includes television and digital advertising in the DC area, and television in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The ad featuring Zarzecki’s story can be viewed here. AARP has called for lower drug prices for years and is urging the Senate to pass legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.
“Americans are sick and tired of Congress’ broken promises to bring down the price of prescription drugs,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “As Americans pay more and more for many consumer goods, Congress has an historic opportunity to lower drug prices and help seniors like Larry to afford their medications and other essentials.”
Without congressional action, pharmaceutical companies will remain free to set high prices and raise them without any warning or justification. AARP recently released research showing that 75 of the 100 brand name drugs with the highest total Medicare Part D spending have already increased their list prices in the first month of 2022.
During the State of the Union, President Biden called for Congress to bring down the price of prescription drugs as a way to help consumers manage rising prices. The House of Representatives passed several prescription drug measures as part of the Build Back Better Act in November, but the Senate has yet to pass similar legislation.