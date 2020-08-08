This good news story is sponsored by Tyrone Dowden and Staff, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
SEBRING —The Children’s Museum of the Highlands had a limited reopening in early June after being closed for 12 weeks during the pandemic. During that time, AdventHealth built a “Children’s Hospital” exhibit for the children to enjoy once it was finished. That fresh look is now complete.
In the new “hospital,” children can wear a lab coat and give their parents an exam, x-ray plants and animals, learn about the body and healthy nutrition, or just play in the pint-sized puzzle and game area.
“Everyone knows playing at the museum is fun,” said Rosalie Oliver, chief financial officer at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. “However, not everyone knows that play is critical in helping kids develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills they need to thrive. We believe this partnership perfectly demonstrates our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.”
Jessica Hartline, Children’s Museum of the Highlands Board president, agreed. “Our newest exhibit, the AdventHealth ‘hospital,’ provides a fun learning environment that allows our kids to explore the world of medicine through hands-on play. A child’s imagination can run wild as they examine x-rays and diagnose and treat illness for their parents or caregivers,” she said.
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands purpose is to provide a safe area for children (ages 1 – 12) to learn and explore. Through exhibits and on-going programs the museum provides interactive ways for kids to enhance their curiosity, develop their imagination and learn about a variety of experiences. Children see the museum as a fun place to play and will leave the museum with the knowledge that learning can be fun.
“Kids learning and exploring the world around them through play is our main mission here at the museum,” stated Kelly Dressel, Children’s Museum of the Highlands executive director. “Our new AdventHealth Hospital exhibit has created a unique setting to use their creativity and imagination to become our future medical professionals. I expect a lot of pretend boo-boos from parents so the kids can doctor them up.”
For more information, call 863-451-5385 or visit ChildrensMuseum Highlands.com.