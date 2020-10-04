NOUMEA, New Caledonia — A majority of voters in New Caledonia, an archipelago in in the South Pacific, chose to remain part of France instead of backing independence Sunday, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to call for dialogue, as the referendum marked a crucial step in a three-decade long decolonization effort.
In a televised address from Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed “an expression of confidence in the Republic with a deep feeling of gratitude... and modesty.”
Macron promised pro-independence supporters “this is with you, all together, that we will build New Caledonia tomorrow.”
He praised the “success” of the vote and called on New Caledonia residents to “look to the future.”
“We are facing our history in New Caledonia, an colonial history,” Macron said. “And we are trying to overcome it so that we are not trapped in it. We know that today we are at a crossroads,” he said.
The overseas ministry said results show 53.3% of the voters who participated in the referendum on Sunday have chosen to maintain ties with France, while 46.7% supported independence.
The vote has been marked by a very high turnout. More than 85% of voters had cast their ballots one hour before poll stations closed, according to the overseas ministry. Some polling stations in Noumea, the capital, closed an hour late because people were still waiting in long lines to vote at the planned closing time.
Sunday’s independence referendum was among the final steps of long-standing plans to settle tensions on the archipelago between native Kanaks seeking independence and residents willing to remain in France.
A peace deal between rival factions was achieved in 1988. A decade later, the Noumea Agreement granted New Caledonia political power and broad autonomy and planned the organization of up to three successive referendums.
Two years ago, 56.4% of people in a similar referendum voted against independence. A third referendum may be organized by 2022.
New Caledonian politicians acknowledged Sunday the need for dialogue between pro- and anti-independence sides.