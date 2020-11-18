SEBRING — Four new county commissioners took their oaths and their seats on the dais Tuesday.
They were, seated from left to right as the audience sees them, Kevin Roberts, Kathy Rapp, Scott Kirouac and Chris Campbell, seated on the far right beyond Arlene Tuck, the one incumbent.
Each commissioner serves a four-year term, and Tuck’s term will not be up for re-election until 2022.
The last time the county turned over an almost entire board in one year was 2010, according to Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
That year, Barbara Stewart held the District 1 seat while Don Elwell, Jack Richie and Greg Harris took office. In 2011, Ron Handley was appointed to serve the rest of a vacated term.
Jim Brooks was elected to Stewart’s old seat in 2012.
Richie was defeated for a third term with Tuck’s election in 2018. This year, Brooks and Handley opted not to run again, Harris was defeated in the primary by Campbell and Elwell attempted a bid at Clerk of the Courts.
Roberts was sworn in by Judge Angela Cowden, Rapp was sworn in by Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer, Kirouac was sworn in by Sheriff Paul Blackman and Campbell was sworn in by Eric Cord.
Tuesday’s new Board of County Commission swiftly chose Kirouac as chair and Rapp as vice-chair, and they got into the business of a busy meeting with updates on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, applications for financial assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act along with rezoning changes and budget amendments.
During the meeting, new commissioners asked staff about policies and possible adjustments to procedures, everything from how to handle out-of-district requests to the size of typeface on documents.
Roberts had the question about type size. County Administrator Randy Vosburg suggested that for some spreadsheets and other fine-print documents, he could make sure materials are printed in landscape format, to use the paper length as extra width.
Kirouac both joked and commiserated with Roberts about the fact that as they get older, the magnification on their reading glasses goes up.
It was toward the end of the meeting that Roberts raised questions about getting updated on the status of various projects, perhaps as a special presentation at a meeting in the near future. One matter of concern, he said, was the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) initiative and the proposed Southwest-Central Florida Connector.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid councilman and agriculturalist, spoke to the board about the matter and asked them to lend their support to the overall project as the previous board had done.
“With M-CORES, all the hats I wear are in agreement,” Royce said.
Commissioners also raised questions about how to handle requests from residents who don’t live in their districts. With the board elected at-large, Tuck said that’s not much of a problem. Commissioners are elected at-large and serve at-large.
“I take care of anyone who calls, whether they are in my district or not,” Tuck said.
Vosburg said that whenever an issue comes up from a resident or group of residents via talks with a commissioner, his staff usually gets started on it right away, whether or not he’s had time to inform the commissioner that lives in that district.
Kirouac asked if Vosburg would at least make sure that the residing commissioner could get informed of what’s going on, prior to the next regular meeting. At the same time, however, Kirouac also asked the public to understand that neither he nor any other commissioner can get anything done between them outside of public meetings. Otherwise, they would violate Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, and they just can’t do that, he said.
The meeting of the districts, held at the end of each County Commission meeting, went quickly as it usually does with a vote to pay all duly authorized bills. Roberts expressed hope that it will always go that smoothly.
Rapp said she was glad it went smoothly, and Roberts said he thought the new board would be a “fantastic board to work with.”