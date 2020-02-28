SEBRING — On Feb. 22, Magnolia Golf Villas held a welcoming event for local realtors and brokers. The event allowed them to do a toured walk through, just a week prior to the new community’s grand opening this weekend.
Magnolia Golf Villas is a community located at 6627 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, overlooking Deer Run golf course and Lake Magnolia. The development offers resort-style amenities, top-of-the-line finishes and a relaxing atmosphere.
Heading the discussions and tours was Raymond Hornick, of Hornick Homes, Inc. Magnolia Golf Villas is owned and partnered by Hornick and Tom Wirth. Hornick has been building in the area for more than 30 years, amassing several awards under Hornick Homes, Inc. Wirth is the founder and previous owner of Marlin Marble.
Though Hornick continues to build custom homes, he and Wirth saw that there was a demand for a community that offered more than just the standard in Highlands County.
Since 1988, Hornick Homes has built more than 700 homes in the county, including developments such as The Sun ‘N Lake Preserve and Deer Run at Sun ‘N Lake.
Local Realtor Melissa Messana, of Re/Max Realty Plus, attended the event. She said, “It was a pleasure to meet with Mr. Hornick and his highly motivated and knowledgeable staff. (I am) Looking forward to working, in the future, with this one-of-a-kind community.”
The realtors were able to take full advantage of what Magnolia Golf Villas has to offer. Friendly games of “closest ball” were played on the community’s artificial turf greens. During a hole-in-one competition, Ronnie Carter, Broker and owner of Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty, Inc., was four inches shy of the pin and narrowly missed the $10,000 Hole-in-One prize. Drinks and food were served poolside at the Cabana, giving those in attendance the opportunity to lounge around on the luxury patio furniture.
Kimberly Boersma of Century 21 said, “Being a resident here in Sun ‘N Lake, I’m excited to see the launch of Magnolia Golf Villas. I think it’s great that we have this new community within our community. It’s the best of both worlds; you’ve got resort-style living with all the amenities, but you’re not having to deal with the Orlando traffic because it’s right here in the heart of Sun ‘N Lake. The villas are absolutely gorgeous with soaring ceilings, beautiful views, top-of-the-line fixtures and, not to mention, all the amenities. I would encourage everyone to drive through and see for themselves. It really is beautiful.”
Kyler Eldridge, head of sales and marketing for Hornick Homes, Inc. and Magnolia Golf Villas, was also giving tours of the development. He said, “The Villas are offering something that this county has really been lacking. We are providing gorgeous villas and amazing amenities that offers something for everyone, at competitive price.”
The villas are configured in four different floor plans, from two bedrooms to three bedrooms, all coming with two bathrooms. Each one also boasts 10-12-foot ceilings, granite countertops, large garages, stainless steel appliances and luxury finishes throughout.
Lidia Taylor, owner and Broker of Highlands Realty Group, said, “I am extremely impressed with what Raymond and Tom have built. I cannot say enough about the craftsmanship and finishes of these homes.”
In total the community will be comprised of 47 of these villas. Following this event, Magnolia Golf Villas is having a grand opening and open house allowing the public to take part in touring the new development this weekend and the next.