Kudos to the Highlands County commissioners for denying Waste Connections demand for more money. From the viewpoint of a homeowner, it is ridiculous that they need an increase.
To recap, they reduced collections from twice to once per week. They reduced manpower from three per truck to one. Fuel costs are less than half what they were when the contract went into effect. They are not recycling, so manpower to sort and handle recycling is eliminated. By not recycling, they reduced the number of trucks running per day.
If they are not profitable, they need new management. Thank you county commissioners for holding them to their contract.
Duane Schultz
Lake Placid