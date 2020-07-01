SEBRING — Another record-breaking high in the daily increase of COVID-19 cases has pushed the state total above 150,000 cases.
Monday’s 6,093 daily increase in new cases puts the Florida total at 152,434 and the 58 additional deaths has the total who have died in the pandemic at 3,505, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
With an increase of 1,598 cases on Monday, Miami-Dade County now has five consecutive days of four-digit increases in COVID-19 cases.
The counties with three-digit increases are: Broward — 579, Palm Beach — 439, Hillsborough — 429, Duval — 368, Orange — 300, Escambia — 250, Pinellas — 227, Lee — 225, Polk — 154, Leon — 116 and Santa Rosa — 111.
These counties account for 4,796 of the total increase.
Highlands County has five new cases for a total of 350 with the deaths remaining at 11. However, county officials have again said the state dashboard is reporting some positive cases to Highlands but should be posted to a different county, adding that the total number of positive cases for Monday may fluctuate as corrections are made tomorrow to the dashboard.
The breakdown by zip code shows 118 in the zip code of 33870, 31 in the 33872 zip code, 11 in the 33875 zip code, and 11 in the 33876 zip code, all in Sebring; 112 in the 33825 zip code of Avon Park; 47 in the 33852 zip code of Lake Placid; seven in the 33960 zip code of Venus, and fewer than five in the 33857 zip code of Lorida.
Highlands County is currently has 27 hospitalizations.
Although the Department of Health’s county reports shows only 5 cases connected to a correctional facility in Highlands County, the Florida Department of Corrections website shows the number of positive tests among inmates to be at 95 and among staff members to be at three, according to the Tuesday report.
Double digit increases in the Heartland were seen in Hendry County with 15 for a total of 953 and Okeechobee County with 11 for a total of 377 cases.
The age groups with the most resident cases in Highlands are: 55-64 with 62 cases, 45-54 with 60 cases, 25-34 with 49 cases and 35-44 with 47 cases.
Statewide, 1,946,510 have been tested with 7.8% positive.
In Highlands, 8,784 have been tested with 4.0% positive.
All the other Heartland counties have a positive rate above the 10% target rate: Glades testing 649 with 27.0% positive, Hendry testing 5,141 with 18.5% positive, Hardee testing 2,474 with 17.4% positive, DeSoto testing 4,573 with 13.2% positive and Okeechobee testing 3,617 with 10.4% positive.
Polk County has tested 46,452 with 8.3% positive.
Nationwide, there have been 2,606,211 cases with 126,360 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 10,360,882 cases with 507,014.