SEBRING — It often takes more than a year to get a defendant’s case in front of a jury. Various continuances, sending out witness subpoenas, scheduling and taking depositions, and motions from both sides lengthen the time between arrest and trial.
So by the time lawyers and defendants stood in felony court Monday morning to pick jurors, they were for cases that were older than a year.
The case of Dunnavon Michael Stanton, accused of battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding, is 14 months old; the case of Emmitt Emanuel Randall, accused of domestic felony battery, possession of methamphetamine, is more than three years old.
As prospective jurors waited to be called from the aptly named Jury Waiting Room before 9 a.m. Monday, prosecutor Drew Davis and defense lawyer William David McNeal were before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, prepped and ready. Davis, who had built his case against Stanton over many months, was ready to begin voir dire, which is the questioning of potential jurors. Stanton was standing next to McNeal, his lawyer, hoping to put his case before a jury of his peers.
Screeeeeeeeech.
There was a last-minute hitch. Stanton’s mother, Constance, announced at the last minute she wants to testify in her son’s trial. The problem: Constance was arrested in the same events that led to her son’s arrest and charges. Constance, however, is being tried separately. Anything she says in defense of her son can be used against her in her trial. After Estrada outlined the danger her decision poses to her trial outcome, she stuck to her guns. Estrada was forced to postpone the trial until March so McNeal can depose his client’s mother.
McNeal is sworn to provide the best defense possible for his client, and the mother’s decision was as sudden to him as anyone else. Nevertheless Estrada was not pleased.
“When we set cases for trial, I expect everyone to be ready, including defendants,” he said, banging lightly on his desk. “When defendants want to add another witness after we set a case, the court must say enough is enough, especially on cases [that have] lasted a year.” With that he warned Stanton that he’ll go to trial in March if he doesn’t accept a plea offer.
“If you don’t take a plea by the next pretrial hearing, there are no offers. They’re cut off,” the judge told the 24-year-old.
In November 2020, Dunnavon Stanton allegedly continued driving his pickup truck after a police officer tried to pull him over. The officer used his emergency lights and other attention-getting devices to get Stanton to pull over, but he kept driving until he reached his driveway, according to police. Stanton ran toward the house but the officer hit him with a Taser charge. When Stanton reached a side door of the house, the officer grabbed him to prevent him from entering the house. The young man pulled away and made it inside the laundry room, where the officer tried to subdue him. A long struggle ensued, with the officer holding the man down but he was able to break free to grab the officer.
This is where the officer says Constance Stanton made her appearance. She beat on the officer as he struggled with her son, and in fact, shut the laundry room door to the outside of the house. The officer continued to fight the two Stantons as a matter of survival.
“This action put me in a compromising position as I was being battered by two defendants in an enclosed area,” the officer wrote in his report.
Stanton broke free and ran to another house, where he was arrested. His mother, who also was charged with battering a police officer, faces 10 years in state prison.
Stanton had a rifle and a shotgun in the front seat of his pickup truck, police say.
His next jury selection date is March 7 at 8:30 a.m.
The other trial set for this week was canceled when Randall decided to plead guilty at the last minute. He was sentenced to 30 months in jail as well as other shorter sentences that run concurrent with the 30 months.
“You may dismiss the jurors,” Estrada told the clerk when the two defendants were finished.