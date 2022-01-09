New Year’s Day is a popular time for “first day” hikes and outdoor activities as people start the year with fresh intentions of recreation. We opted for a later day hike, knowing the early dusk would provide a unique opportunity to view birds not seen in early morning or midday.
Hoping to spot a variety of warblers, we picked Mosaic Peace River Park in the Bartow area. Less than an hour’s drive from Highlands County, this quiet location offers nearly one mile of elevated boardwalk over a cypress floodplain. We’ve yet to see it inundated with water, but the trees clearly show water lines nearly five-foot deep in some sections.
Massive tupelo and cypress trees tower overhead and grow trunks several feet in diameter. With cypress shedding their needles this time of year, the scent of fir tickles your nose as the sunlight filters down through the thick canopy. Fully shaded, mosquito repellant is necessary for those sensitive to bites, but this time of year the bugs were barely noticeable until the sun started to go down.
A part of the Great Florida Birding Trail, the dense, thick, brushy understory and canopy make for challenging birding. Listening and watching for any movement, I was able to spot a small brown bird, but unable to make identification due to the low light. As I snapped photos, my companion quietly alerted me to another bird that had flown in close. Taking more photos, I then scanned with my binoculars and realized this LBJ- birder speak for “little brown job” – was one I had not seen before.
It turned out to be a gray-cheeked thrush, which are noted to be seen sporadically during migration stopovers. It was an exciting capture and my first time spotting this drab brown beauty during its travels from Russia, Alaska, and northern Canada to South American wintering grounds. Noted as a shy bird, it was sheer luck and quick shooting that allowed us to identify it later from the photos along with another drab beauty, the ruby-crowned kinglet.
As the sun lowered through the trees, the barred owls awoke and began calling. Wandering the elevated walkways, we were able to spot them in the dense tree cover. The barring or lengthwise striping on the chest mirrored the falling shadows to provide excellent camouflage for this stunning predator.
While none of these birds offer flashy colors or fancy plumage, their beauty still speaks of wild, feathered wonders traversing the globe as we go about our busy routines. If you’re looking to unplug for an afternoon, this is an excellent spot to enjoy, even if birds are not your passion.