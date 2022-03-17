LAKE PLACID – This town has been planning for a new Fire Station 36 for several years now, but county officials had bad news at the town’s Monday council meeting: The fire station is far from a sure thing.
Highlands County Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Laney Stearns told the council the new station, which was to house six firefighting and EMS vehicles and overnight quarters for first responders at 50 SW Vista Drive next to AdventHealth Lake Placid, won’t be finished until late 2024 or later. He also told the council that the station will cost “north of $4.1 million” as opposed to the $2 to $2.6 million the county funded for the project.
To further add salt to the wound, County Administrator Randy Vosburg told the council he isn’t confident the County Commission will approve the funds.
“We will come up with the final numbers and take it before the commission and see if they’ll accept them,” Vosburg told the council. “Now isn’t a good time to build a building.”
Lake Placid officials had hoped the station would break ground this year, but Vosburg told them architects are still designing the station’s building and grounds. Groundbreaking will be sometime later this year.
A commission that last year asked its former fire chief to borrow firehouse blueprints from other counties to save money is unlikely to approve $5 million for the new station, one council member said.
It is news that doesn’t affect the town’s coffers, because the new station is being built with county tax dollars. Avon Park and Sebring residents support their municipal fire departments through property taxes.
Town Council Member Ray Royce began by telling Stearns and Vosburg, “We need to speed things up,” but the conversation changed to “that’s not what we talked about.”
For instance, the town, along with former county Fire Chief Marc Bashoor, convinced the hospital to donate that site for the new fire station. The two county officials also suggested the station would cost only $3 million if it were built a mile farther north on U.S. 27. They also suggested saving money by building a smaller fire station with two engine bays.
None of this was good news for council members, including Council Member Greg Sapp, who said he’d heard a different story from county fire officials eight months to a year ago. “I’m frustrated as to how this happened. And now you’re talking smaller …”
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrooke said a smaller fire station wouldn’t work, that it wasn’t good “to accept something that’s not going to fit the needs of our residents.” He told Vosburg, “Look how long this process is taking already, and now you’re saying another two years?”
Council members and Vosburg left the discussion without a resolution. Vosburg promised to take the final cost before the commission when it is known. The county will likely ask Lake Placid to reduce their expectations on the size of the new fire station, Royce said.