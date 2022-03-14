LAKE PLACID — The county’s top firefighter could have unexpected news for the Town Council when he updates them on the proposed new Fire Station 36 at today’s Town Council meeting.
Among the information Highlands County Fire and Rescue chief and Public Safety director Ellison Laney Stearns III is expected to tell the town is that the station’s cost could be double than originally forecast.
According to county sources, the fire station, which was estimated to cost between $2 million and $2.5 million, could realistically cost as much as $5 million. It is news that doesn’t affect the town’s coffers, because the new station is being built with county tax dollars. Avon Park and Sebring residents support their municipal fire departments through property taxes. The county collects a fire tax, or fee from residents of Lake Placid and surrounding areas.
Marc Bashoor, who Stearns succeeded as public safety director, hinted at the true cost of the new fire station when he talked to the County Commission in October 2020. Bashoor and his executive team toured newer fire stations in Charlotte, Manatee and Polk counties. He told them construction project management is a large part of the cost.
Council Member Ray Royce said he hopes Stearns will describe how the project is going and tell council members what they can do to help the project proceed. He also wants to urge the chief to move the project forward.
“We worked to get the hospital to generously donate property and the right of way for the new station,” Royce said. “We want to keep the ball moving in getting this new fire and EMS station built.”
The proposed facility — to be built next to AdventHealth on U.S. 27 — is expected to serve not only Lake Placid and its environs, but rural areas along the ridge in the southern half of Highlands County. “The fire station will be the newest and biggest station the county has,” Royce told the Highlands News-Sun Friday. “It’s positioned to serve a large geographic area.”
The architectural work itself is nearly a quarter million dollars. The Board of County Commissioners in March 2021 agreed to pay Sweet Sparkman Architects Inc. $205,900 to design the new fire station. The buildings will sit on 2.61 acres, and was estimated at the time to be 9,000 square feet. The building was also expected to provide housing for paid first responders.
All of this may have changed since a year ago, and council members are looking forward to hearing what Stearns has to say.
“OK, what’s the next step?” Royce said. “The answer cannot be, ‘We can’t afford it, we can’t do it.’ It may be that we have to adjust expectations as to the size or perhaps the design is expandable in the future.”
The council meets at 1069 U.S. 27 South at 5:30 p.m.