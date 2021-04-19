SEBRING — The fire assessment paid off a dividend: Highlands County Fire Rescue just bought five new vehicles, including two new front-line fire engines.
“I’d like to thank the [Board of County Commission] for bringing this to fruition,” Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said at a small ceremony at noon Friday at the Sebring International Raceway Winner’s Circle.
Bashoor said the $2 million in apparatus and support trucks represent the first time that county fire services could buy more than one truck at a time. He hopes to bring in another two vehicles in the next six months and has three more ambulances on order, one of which is to replace a wrecked vehicle.
Vehicles presented Friday included:
• An E1 Typhoon engine for DeSoto City Station 19, whose front-line engine will go to DeSoto City Station 18, to replace its aging engine.
• A Horton-built Dodge-chassis fire engine for Placid Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Station 39.
• A new medical unit — Medic 7-1 — for Sun ‘N Lake Station 7.
• A new rehabilitation unit — Rehab 51 — stocked with tents, lights, fans, food, water and other supplies to restore tired firefighters and medics at lengthy, difficult incidents.
• A new logistics van to move supplies easily from the warehouse at headquarters to stations and between stations, as needed.
Also in the presentation Friday was a battalion chief command vehicle that has been in use for almost a year, but not officially noted. HCFR Battalion Chief Billy Kingston told the Highlands News-Sun that the equipment mounted in the rear of the SUV, designed to provide a war-room diagram of the resources allotted to a given incident are indispensable at helping organize even the smallest fire or medical response.
County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, who presided over the event alongside his fellow commissioners, noted that the county contracted a study 20 years ago for local fire services needs in buildings, vehicles and personnel. The “Fitch Study,” as it came to be known, outlined extensive needs to replace aging and deteriorating buildings and vehicles, as well as adding full-time staff.
The snag, however, was that the county had no way to pay for any of it. That changed two years ago, the county commission voted to consolidate fire and emergency medical services as a combined paid and volunteer department, adding paid full-time positions and upgrading several stations to accommodate 24-hour shifts.
Kirouac said the apparatus fire services presented Friday accounted for “half of the equation.”
“The other half is the people required to operate this equipment,” Kirouac said.
Some of those people were on hand, to talk with commissioners and civilians about the equipment on the vehicles, as well as position them for photos on Pit Straight, the starting point of the Raceway.
Bashoor said they had from noon to 1 p.m. to get photos during a lunch break for Hooked on Driving, one of several events the Raceway hosts, according to Kingston, who also works as SIR safety director.
In his five years serving as safety director at the Raceway, and many other years working the event as a firefighter, Kingston has said the types of calls the 100 or so staff members get “run the gamut” from a trip and fall to internal medical issues, like heart problems.
Potentially fatal incidents are not uncommon, including alcohol poisoning and head trauma, which have largely been reduced by new track safety rules, including the allowable loads of event visitors in open top vehicles.
The Fitch Study called for putting in new stations to assist in covering all the county, one of which will eventually go in at property the county just purchased southwest of SIR. Staff at the gate said they look forward to having it so nearby. Aeromed helicopter usually sits on standby at the adjacent Sebring Regional Airport. HCFR officials have suggested having a helipad at the new fire station to provide an higher level of safety at SIR events, local residents and U.S. 98 motorists.