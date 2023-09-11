Citrus growers who have had their groves decimated by HLB/citrus greening may have a new tool to help bring back their yield.
Invario Sciences announced toward the end of August that “Trecise” technology, a method the company had developed to deliver ArborBiotic treatments to fight HLB receive approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Highlands County Citrus Agent Lourdes Pérez Cordero with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), said everyone of the early adopters are in a wait-and-see mode.
“We will start to see results by the end of the year,” Perez said.
She did not have, as of yet, exact numbers on how many local growers are using it. So far, the information is anecdotal.
The treatment is an antibiotic — oxytetracycline — which cannot be used indefinitely. Also, administering the drug requires, at least to some extent, that the growers make a hole in the bark of the tree, Pérez said.
“As far as we can tell, this method is still being studied,” Pérez said. “We’ve asked them to let us know.”
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said he hasn’t had any direct experience with this new method, and cannot speak to how effective it would be.
He also said the company is not a member of the Association, so he doesn’t have direct contact with them.
“I will say that any new tools a grower can use to improve production would be a positive,” Royce said, having spent many years continuing to encourage his fellow members to keep working hard to produce citrus in a post-greening environment.
Invario reports that its closed-system design does not require growers to drill into the trees to administer the treatment. Instead, the method is “minimally invasive,” the company says, and requires 90% less active ingredient by delivering it directly into the tree’s vascular system.
Trial tests of the solution showed a 30% improvement in harvest yield after just one treatment, a reduction in fruit drop and an increase in Brix — the percent by weight concentration of the total soluble solids of the juice or citrus product.
By applying active ingredients directly into the conductive tissues of the tree, Invario states this method has fewer risks of misapplication and residue. The closed-system also reduces risk of exposure to workers and the environment, Invario states.
Invario also states that the treatment would also protect young and non-bearing trees and has a shorter preharvest interval from conventional injection treatments.
The pre-harvest interval is the minimum amount of time between the last application of a pesticide and when the crop can be harvested.
This treatment was approved under section 24© of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.
Invario Sciences’ new treatment method has come at a critical time for growers. The 2022-23 final harvest results showed the lowest numbers since World War II, with Huanglongbing (HLB) largely to blame. The disease causes fruit drop and misshapen, inedible fruit.
First discovered in Florida in 2005, the disease has drastically reduced production, leading to growers having to sell off acreage to development to stay solvent, or having to get out of citrus production altogether.
This past season’s Florida harvest tallied up 15.85 million 90-pound boxes of oranges grown in Florida, less than half the 2021-22 harvest of 41.2 million.
Valencia oranges made up 9.7 million of those boxes. Non-valencias counted up at 6.15 million boxes.
Florida grapefruit numbers, as measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, had 250,000 boxes of white grapefruit and 1.56 million boxes of red. As for tangelos and tangerines, Florida harvested 480,000 boxes.
The United States national orange harvest this year, thanks to Florida’s and Texas’ gains and California’s losses, is estimated at 60.98 million boxes, down from 80.5 million last season and 103 million in 2020-21.
Citrus greening or HLB causes plants to bear misshapen, green, inedible fruit, such as this infected grapefruit.