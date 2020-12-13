AVON PARK — Custom Builder ME Gose Inc, prominent Highlands County builder, broke ground on the Augusta Model on the North Course at Highlands Ridge Golf Community in Avon Park.
The Florida Tuscan-style home features prominent column entrance with dramatic door styles. This spacious three-bedroom and two-bath open floorplan provides resort-style living at its finest. Offering a custom kitchen with granite island, entertaining and dining areas opening to the lanai and summer kitchen. The 2,089-square-foot living area and 3,092 square feet under roof will offer nine-foot, four-inch ceilings throughout and a 12-foot-high, two-car garage, plus golf cart entrance for extra storage space. The model will open in spring 2021. New homes will be starting in the upper $200’s.
Builder Mark Gose states, “Highlands Ridge has one of the most beautiful settings in Highlands County. The Augusta Model is a modern yet relaxed style that shares in the charm of spacious, comfortable and affordable living. It is the perfect fit for today’s home buyer wanting a golf community lifestyle.”
Open, refined, stylish, relaxing are all the traits ME Gose Inc. puts into their custom designed homes. Currently designs are underway for golf villas on the South Course.
Highlands Ridge is an Active 55+ gated golf course community in Avon Park. Conveniently located off of State Road 17 and Altvater Road, Highlands Ridge has 36 holes of golf, two clubhouses with restaurants, Founders Hall community center with swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball, exercise facilities and library.