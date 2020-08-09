Many businesses are struggling due to the pandemic but not the housing industry. It’s actually a good time to be building houses.
The National Home Builders Association said that single-family housing permits and starts were higher in June as demand is being supported by low interest rates and renewed focus on the importance of home amid the virus.
Single-family permits increased almost 12% last month, the NHBA said. Total permits for single-family homes issued in 2020 on a year-to-year basis are 3.4% higher than the first six months of 2019.
Those numbers are reflected locally as well. Highlands County had a significant increase in June with 29 permits issued in 2020. There were 16 in June of last year.
For the first six months of this year, there were 151 permits issued in the county, which is 48 more than the same period in 2019.
According to the Sebring Building Department, a total of 11 permits were issued in the city from Jan. 1 through July 23 of this year. By comparison, there were 14 issued in all of 2019.
“It’s good,” said contractor Mark Gose of M.E. Gose Inc. and Upland Homes. “Far better than what I thought it would be with the virus.”
“We are busy,” said Tommy James of T.E. James Custom Homes. James said his staff is getting phone calls from people in South Florida.
“They want to get out of the populated areas,” he said.
He added that people from the Midwest call as they want to get away from the cold weather.
The homes his company is building now are for retirees. James said new construction is being boosted by the fact that the stock market is doing well.
Gose said the interest rates are “definitely helping.” He noted they are the lowest they have ever been since he has been in construction.
Gose said people have good credit and they have money.
Frank Mooney, general contractor for Zephyr Homes, said there are a couple of reasons for the uptick.
“What I believe has happened is that the rates are really, really low,” he said.
Mooney added that the pandemic has been a factor as well in what people are thinking. The builder explained that he has a customer whose house is under construction is from the west coast of Florida. The person is employed in IT and can work from home.
“Since COVID everybody has realized that they don’t have to be in these massive population centers,” Mooney said. “They are kind of moving this way ... I think they are recognizing quality of life and cost of living expense. I think they are seeing the value in moving here.”
Mooney said the challenge he faces is the supply chain and getting the products here with all the different areas that have the virus.
“You have so many different hurdles now,” he said. “It’s the product that you used to get at a certain price that you can’t even get anymore. You’ve got to make these changes. With this little bit of an uptick, it has caused a drain on the supply chain,” Mooney said. “Especially with all of the pressures that we’re feeling from the suppliers and all the things that are happening ...”
Tom Wrenn said his business has doubled. Wrenn is general contractor for All-American Hallmark Homes Inc.
“The economy seems to be going well,” Wrenn said, noting that the housing industry seems to do well when that happens.
“I think that’s what is driving it,” he said of the interest rates.
He said his customers include young families just starting out as well as people who want to upgrade their homes.