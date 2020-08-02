Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 1012 Garland Avenue in Sebring. It is priced for $199,500 and is listed with Lisa Terrell and Jenifer Padron Padilla with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This brand new three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is located in one of the most popular areas of Sebring – Lake Haven Estates. Nicely landscaped with open floor plan, granite counter tops in the kitchen, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring throughout.
The master suite has his and hers closets, dual sinks, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower. Spacious guest bedrooms with private guest bathroom, in house laundry room.
There is another newly constructed home at 1008 Garland Avenue right next door that offers the same features.
These properties are centrally located, close to shopping, yet has a country feel. The list price has recently been reduced.
For additional information and to schedule a private showing please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or Jeniffer Padron Padilla at 863-991-4881