AVON PARK — The Battle of the Bands Inc. has a problem and is asking for help from the community.
The Armed Forces Trees Display, the foundation event for the Battle of the Bands, has been stored many places in the last six years, and is now looking for a home until it can be housed permanently at BOB’s Place, the veterans help and resource center the Battle of the Bands hopes to have completed soon.
The display consists of eight 9-foot trees and assorted decoration totes for each tree.
“Florida Tire Terminal helped us before, but has since leased the space we were using, and last year the City helped us. But since I have decided to run for City Council next year, it would be inappropriate and a conflict if they were housed on City property,” said Anna Marie Feeney, president and founder of the Battle of the Bands, Inc.
The display has no place to be stored as of Jan. 2 when the display comes down at the end of the holiday season.
Anyone who can help by donating space for the display can call Feeney at 863-440-4554.