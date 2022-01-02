SEBRING — Another small community of homes may crop up along U.S. 27 in the near future.
Norman Sutton got approval this month from the Board of County Commission for zoning and land-use changes on a 6.28-acre parcel on the shore of Lake Josephine and along southbound U.S. 27, just north of Lake Josephine Road. The land was changed from a commercial zoning to medium-density residential, and from business to residential land use.
County commissioners gave the changes unanimous approval, as did the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment at its previous meeting.
County staff reported that the parcel is covered with native vegetation and is vacant of structures. Sutton, according to the application, is planning to make a residential development with eight single-family homes, which would average 0.78-acre lots.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked Sutton how soon he intended to move forward with development.
"As soon as we can," Sutton said.
"We obviously need additional homes," Roberts said.
Zoning Supervisor Melony Culpepper said Sutton will have to plat the property, which will bring it back to the County Commission before work begins.
The site sits just north of a busy intersection on U.S. 27, which has a retail store on one side of the highway and a gas station on the other. The site has seen many fatal crashes, but does not currently have a traffic signal. It does have a flashing yellow light.
The land itself sits opposite a median cut. Changes, if any, to traffic flow would likely be discussed during platting or later, since county officials and staff would need to see a site plan first.