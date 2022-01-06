SEBRING — All last year, Highlands County’s tourism promoters brought in new outdoor sport festivals to the Sebring area.
This year, it’s all about brick-and-mortar attractions of hotels, cabins, resorts and restaurants, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring — the Tourism Development Council brand name.
“I haven’t seen this much business activity,” Hartt said of her five and a half years spent marketing the county as a destination.
Expected new attractions include a revamped golf course with cabin accommodations in Spring Lake Improvement District, a nature-immersed cabin resort near Spring Lake offering classes on “lost arts,” a boutique hotel in downtown Sebring with an Irish pub and a new brewery/distillery/eatery across the street.
“[In] the past year, there has been a lot of growth with new business in our area,” said Tenille Drury-Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce. “I believe the number of resorts slated to open is a true testament of that growth.”
The chamber, which acts as the welcome center for the city at 227 U.S. 27, has seen an exponential increase in the number of people moving to the area, Drury-Smith said.
“With these new additions, that will offer up more opportunities for new visitors to discover our hidden treasure here,” Drury-Smith said.
Some new businesses have been in the works for a while, Hartt said, thanks in part to grant-funded infrastructure or revitalization initiatives.
That’s particularly true of Inn the Woods, a 15-acre cabin resort set to offer “tree canopy cottages” that immerse visitors in nature but provide air-conditioning, organic mosquito control, a swimming pond, and both indoor and outdoor showers.
Inn the Woods also plans to have a farm-to-table restaurant and an institute giving classes on nature survival, medicinal plants, living off the land, permaculture, farming, food preservation, homesteading, blacksmithing, woodworking and Earthen building.
The institute is planned to open this month; the resort, this fall.
Meanwhile, the Sebring International Golf Resort at Spring Lake will have solar-powered “stay and play” cabins, with one group overlooking the course’s 12-hole, par three course and a second set of cabins adjacent to the Sebring International Raceway. The Golf Resort’s 27-hole course is undergoing renovation, but with plans for it and the cabins to open this fall.
Meanwhile, Robert and Tiffany Cadzow have gotten approval from the Sebring City Council and Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board to move into the CRA’s 1917 building at 209 Circle Park Drive, on the corner of South Commerce Avenue, and open a boutique hotel and Irish pub this fall: “The Roanoke Hotel” and “Gavaghan’s.” The CRA has lease-option agreements for it and other buildings to let entrepreneurs set up shop, rent-free, and then receive ownership after five years, if they have kept up the building and run a strong business.
Another such property sits at 301 Circle Park Drive. It’s planned to be “The 301,” a nano-craft brewery, micro-distillery and Italian eatery run by the owners of Sugar Sand Distillery and planned to open this spring.
This program has helped draw businesses, but so has the business climate in Florida, she said, which has been “open and welcoming” for business and tourists during and in spite of the pandemic.
“I heard that from a lot of the event planners within Florida,” Hartt said.
Wednesday afternoon found her signing off from a phone interview to prepare for yet another conference call to attract another event to the area.
“We’re filling up the weekends,” Hartt said.