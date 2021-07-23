SEBRING — Champion for Children Foundation has been serving the families of Highlands County for over two decades. The staff and volunteers have no desire to rest on the success of their many programs. In fact, they have started a new initiative called Hope for Highlands.
Hope for Highlands will host a free kick-off event from 9 a.m. to noon on August 25 at the Circle Theatre at 202 Circle Park Dr. in Sebring. The initiative's action plan will be discussed and guest speakers will share opportunities for involvement. In addition, Champion for Children will include a Highlands County Provider Symposium.
Vendors with additional family resources will be set up. Champion for Children is still accepting vendors who help families and children, email Director of Children's Services Ana Richard at arichardccf@gmail.com for more information.
The program will bring awareness of trauma and promote healing while stopping generational cycles, Richard said. She also said trauma is often avoided and misunderstood. Many problems, such as drug use, stem from trauma.
“Our vision is for a community to be a safe and resilient community that surrounds, supports and protects children and adults from trauma/re-traumatization and its adverse effects,” Richard said.
A community task force of 36 members has been meeting behind the scenes since March putting together a strategic plan to raise trauma awareness through education.
The initiative is a “mission of building a trauma-informed community, based on shared values and goals through a community-based system of care, implementing trauma awareness, understanding, prevention, and healing,” Richard said.
Richard put a new twist on an old parable about a young girl walking on a beach covered in stranded live starfish. The girl collected them one by one and returned them to the ocean. A man who was also on the beach told her she could not possibly make a difference with so many in need. The girl told the man that it meant a lot to the individual starfish she was able to save.
The Richard twist — what would happen if the man helped, the lifeguards, the other beach goers, the neighbors, and the community as a whole? A lot more starfish (children) could be helped.
“If we come together as a community, there will be a movement of positive social change in our community for health and healing,” Richard said.
The individual members come from all walks of including the School Board of Highlands County and Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Richard said they are looking for more members. The meetings are held via Zoom from 11 a.m.-noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
Champion for Children is a 501(c)(3) foundation that provides services to families located centrally at 419 East Center Ave. in Sebring. They can be reached at 863-382-2905. For a list of the 15 programs they offer, visit championforchildren.org.