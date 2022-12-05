Election 2022 Los Angeles Sheriff

New Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is sworn in by the Honorable Samantha Jersey, Presiding Judge-elect of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, far left, in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Luna takes charge after the turbulent single term of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed Saturday to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency.

Robert Luna took an oath of office during a noontime ceremony with family at his side. He officially begins his term as the 34th Los Angeles County sheriff next week, after winning election last month by a landslide.

