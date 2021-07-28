LAKE PLACID — Big cities like Chicago can have up to 400 garbage trucks, but it’s big news when a small town gets a new trash truck.
The new truck, which will arrive in the next weeks, will be the fourth truck in the town’s fleet, said Lake Placid Public Works Director Alan Keefer. The town will sell its 2001 International trash truck at auction.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s a Mack Truck garbage hauler that costs about $230,415,” Keefer said. The company touts its 405 horsepower, Mack-MP7 engine as fuel efficient.
{p dir=”ltr”}The town runs garbage service for 607 residential accounts and picks up brush and bulk items on alternating days, he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The new trash truck will join a new brush truck the town recently put into service, he said.
Councilmember Debra Ann Worley said the new brush truck, a Petersen Industries TL3 Grapple Loader, will pick up bulk items and brush from roadsides as well as from homes and businesses.
“Our older truck has worked hard and it’s time to replace it,” Worley said of the truck she once called a rust bucket. “This new one picks up brush but also household debris including furniture. It is so nice to see the new truck in town!”
The truck, which cost the town $139,425, has a boom and claw designed to pick up piles of branches, old tires, washing machines, and other roadside debris. It allows a single operator to load, haul and dump trash, Keefer said.
Not only that, but the boom can reach 20 feet and lift 16 tons; when extended just 10 feet, the boom can pick up more than six tons of weight, the manufacturer says.
“Where we really excel and shine is in our brush pickup,” Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
“The new claw truck will take over the work of our 2000 Sterling,” Keefer said. “We will be holding on to the 2000 Sterling brush truck, setting it aside for emergency clean up after a tropical storm or hurricane.”
The new trucks are arriving as the town begins a series of public hearings for the 2021-22 budget. One proposition in the budget: raise garbage rates and reduce the size of bags residents can place curbside.
Worley believes the new brush removal truck is a big improvement.
“I feel our people are safer operating it and that makes me very happy,” she said.