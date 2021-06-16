LAKE PLACID — The shoulder patch worn by Lake Placid Police officers for more than a decade will be replaced by a new design in the coming weeks.
Police Chief James Fansler said it was time to change the look of his officers’ uniform insignia.
“The present patch is about 14 years old, and I am of the idea that it’s nice to have some things refreshed,” he said.
The present blue-and-gold patch, with “Lake Placid, Pride of Highlands County” emblazoned across the scales of justice, has been swapped for an American flag motif with deep blue background. The phrase, “Pride of Highlands County” is out, but the new design retains the department’s motto, “Compassion, Justice, Quality of Life.” The motto, in a black band, encircles the Scales of Justice in the center of the patch.
Lake Placid Police officers helped select the final design.
“We had several options we put out for officers to choose from, and the majority of them liked incorporating the American flag with our patch,” Fansler said. “We have a significant love for the American flag and what it stands for, also what law enforcement stands for, and we wanted to incorporate our patch with those ideals.”
Fansler described the meaning of the “Compassion, Justice, Quality of Life” slogan:
Compassion: “It’s what all law enforcement officers or first responders should live by — having compassion for people we deal with. We’re dealing with folks who are most likely having some of the worst times of their life.”
Justice: “To work for the law as it is written, not how we want to maybe justify our actions or how we may want to interpret the law.”
Quality of Life: “To give our very best service to our community, making it safe for everybody who works here, plays here in the parks, or who just travels through.”
Fansler said he ordered 300 of the embroidered patches from Hallmark Emblems of Tampa at price of $2.57 each., or $771. They should arrive in the next several weeks.
“That should last us quite a few years,” Fansler smiled. “That’s 300 patches for around eight guys, give or take, and reserve officers — that will last at least a couple of years.”
The present patch was designed by long-time Lake Placid Police Capt. John T. Honeywell, who passed away last December.