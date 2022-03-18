SEBRING — A new water truck and compactor, approved Tuesday for the Highlands County Landfill, may help prevent fires there.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that not having enough working compactors at the site may have contributed to fires there because staff was unable to get all of the air squeezed out from around the garbage. Air pockets left in the mound would have fed oxygen to any fires that might spark from inflammable garbage or a lightning strike.
The Board of County Commissioners approved $1.2 million on Tuesday for staff to buy a TANA Shark E380 landfill compactor for $818,028 and a used Volvo off-road water truck with a new 6,000-gallon tank for $336,300. Howerton told commissioners that the water truck will be used to help fight fires at the site.
The compactor replaces two inoperable ones. Howerton told commissioners that the landfill has three, but since last November only one has been working, barely.
A second one has provided parts to keep the first one working, Howerton said, and the third does not work and is a brand that no longer has parts available. For a while, Howerton said, the compactor was stuck, inoperable, on top of the mound.
One of the parts he’s had to wait for was a wiring harness that had burnt out on one of the machines. The supplier had labor difficulties, thanks to COVID-19 infections, and the harness was not readily available as a result. Such parts issues have persisted, Howerton said, exacerbated now by high fuel prices affecting shipping.
Meanwhile, he said, garbage trucks driving up and down to dump their loads have had to contend with a surface that is softer than it should be, he said, which can present a hazard to both the trucks and drivers. Getting it properly packed down is the solution.
He told commissioners that he found one TANA compactor for sale in the southeast of the model that they need, and that if they didn’t get this one, they might end up waiting nine months to find one available.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said all the funds to buy the equipment were coming directly out of reserves from landfill revenue, not the general fund.
The Highlands News-Sun recorded four times that the county landfill caught fire in the last two years, on Feb. 6, 2020; Nov. 3, 2020; April 23, 2021, and May 21, which lasted all that weekend.
In the two weeks after the April 23 fire, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the landfill had shut down five times already in 2021 — on April 1, 10, 19 and 20 and May 6 — out of precaution because of threats from lightning in the area. At 200 feet above the surrounding ground, equipment and operators are especially vulnerable.
Fortunately, lightning did not hit the mound on those days. However, he said lightning did hit landfill property on May 3, just not the mound.
Lightning alerts and landfill fires result in garbage collection delays.