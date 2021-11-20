SEBRING — Four bills that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday, aimed at prohibiting requirements for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, won't have much effect on local government.
County government officials said Friday that they don't have vaccination policies. Most said they have a voluntary policy, including the option to wear a mask, but no requirement to do so.
"I have not mandated a vaccination by our employees. We have left that decision up to the individual and their medical provider," Sheriff Paul Blackman said via email Friday. "We did make the vaccine available to all of our members and inmates if anyone wanted to get it."
House Bill 1B states that no government entity may require anyone to have a COVID-19 vaccine, including employees. Also, private companies may not require COVID-19 vaccines under employee exemptions such as health, religion, pregnancy or anticipated pregnancy concerns, or past recovery from COVID-19. Employees can opt to wear PPE and have periodic testing, but employers must pay for both.
Any employer who violates these rules could be fined at $10,000 per violation for small businesses (99 employees or less) or $50,000 for each violation for larger companies.
Other provisions prohibit vaccination or school mask mandates at schools or quarantine requirements for healthy students. Parents and students can also sue school districts for alleged violations and recover costs.
Blackman said he did issue a memorandum requiring PPE, such as face masks, inside the jail when the pandemic was at its peak, along with a new process for arrestee intake, including temperature checks and medical questions. He also restricted volunteer programs and had 911 Consolidated Dispatch ask ask callers about possible symptoms, to pass that information to responding deputies.
However, he has left the decision of wearing masks on duty up to detectives, patrol deputies and school resource officers. Schools have also not had a mask mandate. DeSantis issued an executive order in September, at the start of the school year, banning mask mandates in schools and threatening consequences for districts that defy the order.
Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre said he never implemented a mask or vaccine policy, other than asking people to wear a mask but not requiring it. He said his office never closed during the pandemic. Doors were locked for a couple of weeks, but he said people could meet with his staff by appointment. Of 30 employees, six got COVID, he said, and anytime someone got sick, they went home for 10 days.
"It's nothing different than what we've been doing," McIntyre said.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said court policies are handed down from the judicial system, but did not include vaccination policies. Courthouse mask and medical screening requirements have been lifted for a while.
"I agree with the governor's position, that it's a personal medical choice," Kaszubowski said.
Of his 85 employees, 25 caught the virus but all recovered, he said. He doesn't know how many are vaccinated, and said he doesn't need to know.
Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer said he had COVID-19 himself, but said he didn't know he had it until after the fact when he went to donate blood and discovered he had the antibodies. He started donating plasma after that, to help people, until the monoclonal antibody treatment became available.
He said 16-18 of his 40 employees had the virus and recovered. He always had a mask-optional policy, except during the height of the pandemic, but never had a vaccination policy.
Officials with the Board of County Commissioners simply said that they have not had any policies regarding vaccination, and thus, the new rules would not apply to their offices, departments or staff.
Other bills DeSantis signed were:
House Bill 3B, creating a public-records exemption to withhold information on allegations that employers have violated vaccination mandate prohibitions.
House Bill 5B, to start having the state take over Florida worker safety and health regulation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
House Bill 7B, to remove the state surgeon general's authority to order vaccinations during public health emergencies.