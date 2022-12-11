AVON PARK — Man’s best friends will be getting a new leash on life as the newest class of Heel Together dogs and inmates begin the program’s 12th class. The dogs have been able to bond with their new handlers at Avon Park Correctional Institute, now the real work begins. There are six dogs still available for adoption in this newest class.

Heel Together is a dog training program (DTP) overseen by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Service’s Lt. Clay Kinslow. Eight dogs were chosen from Animal Services to be trained by 16 trusted inmates. Dogs are chosen from the Humane Society of Highlands County as well.

