AVON PARK — Man’s best friends will be getting a new leash on life as the newest class of Heel Together dogs and inmates begin the program’s 12th class. The dogs have been able to bond with their new handlers at Avon Park Correctional Institute, now the real work begins. There are six dogs still available for adoption in this newest class.
Heel Together is a dog training program (DTP) overseen by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Service’s Lt. Clay Kinslow. Eight dogs were chosen from Animal Services to be trained by 16 trusted inmates. Dogs are chosen from the Humane Society of Highlands County as well.
“Rhargard” and “Journey” are the only two that have been adopted out of the eight so far. These dogs with manners are highly sought after and normally get adopted quickly. You simply have to wait the 12 weeks to get a well-behaved dog. The available dogs are Austin, Lyla, Lane, Karma, Noodle, Ryder and Ben. They are all good-looking and are mixed-breeds.
Each animal is given two handlers, a primary trainer and a secondary to step in in case the primary cannot continue because of getting in trouble, released or sick. The secondary trainer is an understudy of sorts. They attend the training and practice sessions as well.
The program started in late 2018, according to Kinslow. The first had just five dogs and was rated a success. The program has since expanded to eight dogs with the ultimate goal of training 12 dogs per class. With the completion of this class, Heel Together will have graduated nearly 100 dogs. There are usually three sessions per year. COVID did eliminate classes for a time.
“We have been 100% successful with getting dogs adopted,” Kinslow said.
The cost to adopt the trained dog is on par with adopting one who isn’t — sometimes much less at $125.
“The prisoners heal from inside the prison and the dogs heal with praise,” Kinslow said.
The more dogs they train, the fewer remain in shelters. The inmates must have a record of good behavior. The dogs must be people and dog friendly.
While Kinslow oversees the program, Brook Lefkowitz is the trainer for the weekly classes. Instruction began Tuesday. According to Lefkowitz, the inmates and dogs spend about an hour in class showing off skills they learned the previous week and learning new skills to work on for the upcoming session.
Dogs, like people, learn at different speeds and in different ways. If the dogs need a different approach, Lefkowitz goes over different teachings during the Tuesday lessons.
Lefkowitz said Sebring Angels put her and Kinslow in touch to talk about the program. It would take a year before there were any dogs placed with inmates. Lefkowitz, who was initially skeptical about the program is a convert and thinks the program has made a real difference in the lives of both canines and inmates.
“I did not have much experience working with inmates,” she said. “I didn’t know what the inmates or prison staff would do with it. It is a joy of a program to be involved with.”
She said the program is a win-win in “helping the humans and helping the dogs.” She is happy with the inmates’ progress and they often ask questions.
Dog training and psychology are skills Lefkowitz employs while training. Upon graduation, the dogs should be able to follow basic commands such as: sit, lay down, leave it, stay until called, spin right or left. Loose leash walking is the most commonly asked for skill from adopters. The skills learned in class lay a foundation for further training such as an emotional support dog, agility training and therapy dogs.
Lefkowitz said the inmates had not been able to be around animals and many of them had animals at home.
“These dogs are highly sought after,” she said. “They are usually adopted by within the first two weeks.”
Lefkowitz said she believed Animal Services personnel helped get the animals ready by putting them in crates at night and by grouping the dogs together to get used to each other.
She also said dogs with manners are more adopted than those without in the shelter setting. The program highlights Animal Services’ adoption efforts and Lefkowitz is trying to raise awareness for the shelter’s adoption program. She said Animal Services got a bad rap when the county’s animal control was in their location.
The program helps inmates re-enter the workforce as they can earn a certificate as dog handlers. It normally takes a few classes before inmates can earn their certificates.
Anyone who wants to adopt or needs more information, can call 863-402-6730.