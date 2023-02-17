SEBRING — A crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 sent a driver and passenger to a hospital and left the other driver with a citation.
Sebring police on scene reported that the driver of a black Ford F-150 FX4 truck, registered in Ontario, Canada, would be cited with violation of right of way.
The driver attempted a left-hand turn across southbound traffic at New Life Way, police said.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday as a woman in a silver Subaru four-door SUV was southbound with a passenger.
Their front end hit the truck on the passenger side between the extended-cab half door and the rear tire, spinning the truck into the outbound lanes on New Life Way.
The Subaru, its front end demolished in the crash, was knocked back to its left and stopped in the median of the intersection.
Sebring police said Highlands County Fire Rescue medics transported both the drive and passenger of the Subaru to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the truck, however, would receive a citation, police said.
Sebring city firefighters and police, with help from two tow truck operators, had the wreckage cleared by noon.
Drivers are urged to use caution on U.S. 27 at all times, but especially in the commercial nodes along West Sebring. Road markers at the southeast corner of the intersection at New Life Way/Bayview Street denote three people killed at that location.
Two of them died as a result of the same wreck, on Feb. 3, 2018. In that one, the driver of a van turned left toward Bayview across northbound traffic and also got hit in the side.
The impact rolled the van on its side, killing the front seat passenger instantly, and injuring another passenger severely enough to die later from those injuries.