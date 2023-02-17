Moving the Subaru

Sebring city firefighters and police officers, including (from left) Lt. Rachel Smit and Sgt. Sean Bueford, move a wrecked Subaru SUV Wednesday morning from the middle of intersection of U.S. 27 and New Life Way toward the shoulder. The car was wrecked in a crash just before 11 a.m. when another driver turned left in front of it, police said.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — A crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 sent a driver and passenger to a hospital and left the other driver with a citation.

Sebring police on scene reported that the driver of a black Ford F-150 FX4 truck, registered in Ontario, Canada, would be cited with violation of right of way.

