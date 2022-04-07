LAKE PLACID — The two victors in Tuesday’s town council race thanked their supporters and volunteers who helped them win their seats.
Mayor John Holbrook will swear in Nell Frewyn-Hays and sitting Council Member Greg Sapp during Monday’s Town Council meeting.
Sapp (123 votes) and Hays (107 votes) were the top two vote-getters in the at-large election, which ousted Council Member Debra Ann Worley (99 votes), a 20-year council member. Worley did not respond to requests for comment.
“I am extremely honored to have been chosen to represent the people of Lake Placid on the Lake Placid Town Council,” said Hays, a golf pro at Golf Hammock Golf Course in Sebring. She is also president of Morning Rotary in Lake Placid. “I want to thank my treasurer, Olivia Fansler, for being such a great help during this whole process.”
Sapp, a man of few words during council meetings, said, “I don’t have much to say, except congratulations to Nell,” Sapp said. He also thanked family and friends who supported him during the race.
Sapp’s company, Sapp Environmental Services Inc., services homes and businesses throughout the county, ran on ensuring Lake Placid taxpayers receive the services they pay for.
“My main goal is to make sure that we get what we are paying for,” he told the Highlands News-Sun last month. “Those of us in town pay the same county taxes as our neighbors who live in the county.”
The problem goes both ways, he said. “I strive to make sure that those of us in town are not cut out of the county services because of services provided by our town government.”
Hays campaigned on managing the town’s growth and other goals.
“The small-town atmosphere is critical to our town of Lake Placid,” she said before the election. “The people are friendly and we want to grow but in a smart manner.”
The winning candidates honored Worley’s years of service. She has fought to improve water quality in the area’s lakes and drove the creation of the town’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) model of infrastructure funding. CRA funds – which are drawn from fees collected from a special district – are then used to fix sidewalks, streets and other infrastructure.
“I also want to thank Debra Ann Worley for her many years of leadership and service to the town of Lake Placid,” Hays said Wednesday. She addressed Worley directly: “We will build on your expertise and the projects you have started, Debra, and hope to bring them all to fruition as you envisioned them.”
Council Member Ray Royce mirrored Hays' comments.
"It has been an honor to sit alongside Debra on the council all these years," he said. "She was effective and involved in the community."
Sapp also complimented Worley's time on the council.
Hays credited the people who helped her campaign. “I also want to thank all the wonderful people who contributed to my campaign and all the volunteers who helped me do things throughout the campaign,” she said. “I really appreciate all your assistance and I thank you for your support.”
According to Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy, Tuesday’s contest was the first time a third candidate had run for the five-member panel since 2010. There are four council seats and a mayor’s seat. Mayor Holbrook, who ran uncontested, chairs the council meetings and votes in the case of a tie.
Once the candidates are sworn in Monday evening, the council will consist of Hays, Holbrook, Ray Royce, Sapp and Charles Wilson.
The results of the race were as follows:
Healy said of 1,197 registered voters in town, 187 cast ballots, for a turnout of 15.6 percent, Voters could choose one or two candidates on the ballot.