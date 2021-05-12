LAKE PLACID — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union has opened its newest branch at 611 E. Interlake Blvd. The branch opened on May 3, and is one of more than 60 branches throughout the state.
MIDFLORIDA welcomes anyone to join who lives, works, worships or attends school within the service area, spanning coast to coast from Nassau to Collier counties. The new Lake Placid branch features the Credit Union’s signature 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. extended drive-thru hours and full-service Saturday hours, plus face-to-face banking, instant-issue debit and credit cards, a drive-up ATM, and safe deposit boxes.
“We’re delighted to bring a larger, more accessible branch to our members in the Lake Placid area. Our new branch is conveniently located along U.S. 27 North, one of the main thoroughfares in Highlands County, where we have four branches,” said Vanessa Hernandez, MIDFLORIDA’s chief of retail delivery.
Hernandez adds that, “MIDFLORIDA has made a concentrated effort to ensure our new branches have prominent locations, not only for better visibility for the Credit Union, but so our members have the most convenient access to fast, friendly service.”
The community is invited to meet the local branch staff at a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 14. Attendees can enjoy free lunch and snow cones, and enter to win special prizes, including $500 cash and gift cards to local businesses.
To celebrate the community’s love of outdoor arts, the grand opening will also feature a paint-by-number mural for attendees to complete. Follow the Credit Union on Facebook or visit midflorida.com for more details.