LAKE PLACID — Many new and newly renovated businesses are changing the business landscape of the Town of Murals. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union will be the first of the new businesses to open with a scheduled date of May 3, according to President Steve Moseley. The credit union will have some type of grand opening event in May.
While technically MIDFLORIDA Credit Union is not a new business, it has taken over the old SunTrust Bank building on the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Interlake Boulevard. The bank will move from its current location at 6 N. Main Ave.
Since MIDFLORIDA closed on the property in April 2020, residents have watched the steady progress of the renovations. With a new roof completing the updated look and landscaping installed, the bank looks as if it could open any day now for business.
Although the property’s entrances and egresses are on Interlake Boulevard and Waldo Aliff Avenue, the bank’s front entrance is visible to traffic on U.S. 27, which Moseley pointed out as the reason for the relocation. The address is 611 E. Interlake Blvd.
“The increased visibility and more drive-thru lanes were the main reasons,” Moseley said. “We also like the fact that it is right on (U.S.) 27. Starting in the four corners area (Polk County) and heading south on 27, you will pass by eight MIDFLORIDA branches and facilities by the time you get to the new Lake Placid branch.”
The hours will remain the same: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Another yummy highlight to remain is Friday popcorn days.
“We stopped popcorn Fridays during COVID. We anticipate bringing it back in July,” Moseley said. “This branch will be offering popcorn.”
One major change is that the bank’s new location will not have a community room. The community room in the Main Avenue building has been home to civic group meetings and the flower arrangement/judging for the Caladium Festival.
Moseley said the Main Avenue location will be for sale, and maybe the new owners will keep the community room for the community’s use. The Main Avenue property is larger and has a total assessed value of $501,803, per the Highlands County Property Appraiser C. Raymond McIntyre’s website. The same site shows the Interlake Boulevard property’s total assessed value as $670,541.
Building a bank from a blank slate is one thing; gutting and rebuilding a bank that was already a bank could have its own challenges. Moseley felt like they overcame them.
“We have a very seasoned and experienced construction team,” he said. “Our in-house superintendent, James Mitchell, worked very closely with our contractors to ensure it was transformed into a MIDFLORIDA Branch. We feel like we have created a ‘wow factor’ when people walk through the front door.”