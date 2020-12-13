The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of December gives anglers the new moon phase and excellent winter weather conditions over the next seven days. All fishing factors considered, even though the moon is in its weakest period this week, the weather will be ideal for fish to feed at above-average rates, albeit not in concentrated numbers. Instead anglers can expect three moderate feeding periods daily, with the midday being slightly better, for the next three days.
The moon arrived at its closest orbit point to earth yesterday and will become ‘new’ during the midday on Monday, however, Tuesday the moon will be almost completely out of the solar energy path to earth, which means very little disruption of solar energy. The result on fish will be very little adjustment activity, and therefore very weak feeding migration numbers, as far as ‘near super new moon standards’ usually produce.
Therefore the first half of the new moon phase, which started two days ago and concludes today, will be better than the second half of the new moon week which we’ll experience Monday through Wednesday — greater lunar solar-interference activity equals greater concentrations of feeding fish
The weather forecast today will be ideal for triggering fish feeding migrations; a perfect south wind producing speeds in the 5 to 8 mph range, ideal sun-to-cloud ratio of 50-50 will put fish on or near cover, and a slight downward movement, as fish adjust to a mild decline in atmospheric pressure.
Monday a strong southwest wind will produce speeds in the ten to thirteen mph range as the major feeding period occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the moon becomes new. Pressure will be dropping still, therefore fish will be moving to the outside of shoreline vegetation and perhaps, depending on the lake, into off-shore secondary migration cover areas in open water. A perfect sun-to-cloud ratio will occur.
Tuesday an ideal west to southwest wind will produce speeds in the 5 to 7 mph range and an ideal sun to cloud ratio will occur. A weak front will be entering the state and cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Depending on the timing of the approaching front, pre-front conditions could occur during the morning to midday hours. I’m expecting fish to feed early, during the hours leading up to the major period.
Wednesday, a 7 to 10 mph west wind will occur as temperatures drop and the front passes through the state. Pressure will bottom-out at 29.90 In Hg (today pressure top-out at 30.15 In Hg and will gradually decline over the next four days) and give way to an ideal north wind Thursday through Saturday.
Best Fishing Days: The new moon will occur Monday during the midday. Therefore Saturday through Tuesday will produce very well during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Even though Monday’s wind forecast predicts a strong southwest wind, it could be worth the effort as fish could be feeding in pre-front conditions. The pre-front feeding activity also could very well happen Tuesday morning, it all depends on the speed of weather change Sunday night to Tuesday midday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:23 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 10:30-1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases to a 5-6 rating Monday when it peaks during the midday new moon. The moon arrives at its lowest interference position to solar energy Tuesday which will cause a sharp decline in feed rating—Tuesday 4-5, Wednesday 3-4, and the second half of the week a 3-rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:47 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and tops-out at a 5 rating Monday evening. Tuesday’s rating in the 3-4 range, and then the remainder of the week during the sunset period a 2-3 rating is to be expected.
The second minor period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 5:53 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:08 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases to a 5 rating Monday morning and Tuesday morning from 6-9 a.m. Wednesday through the remainder of the week, this period will become the major period during the mid to late morning hours, achieving a 3-4 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 27-Jan. 2, full moon; Jan. 10-16, new moon; Jan. 25-Feb. 1, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark, and 39 feet for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 4 inches, flowing a combined 460 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.