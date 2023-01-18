LAKE PLACID — A Burnout Prevention Network for healthcare providers was launched during the Healthcare Provider Appreciation & Holistic Wellness Seminar on Jan. 8.
The network is a global collaboration of healthcare providers working together to develop prevention and management strategies to help battle the chronic burnout syndrome affecting more than four million registered nurses throughout the United States.
“Burnout was here before COVID,” Nyempu Karmue-Hall, DNP, MSN, PMH-RN, explained during her talk on emotional wellness. With over 20 years of healthcare experience, she works with individuals to help them find their original purpose; the motivation behind their choice to become a healthcare professional.
Located in Orlando, Karmue-Hall is one of the mentors for the Burnout Prevention Network who teach simple and practical wellness techniques.
“Self-care alone is not enough,” Karmue-Hall says. She had her own battle with burnout. In her personal journey, she turned to the word of God, but everyone is different.
The seminar focused not only on emotional health, but also nutritional and mental wellness.
Lindsay Wilson, who spoke on nutritional wellness, is certified as a functional nutrition counselor, a health coach, and a personal trainer. She manages Sebring Acupuncture, and is the certified health coach for a functional medicine clinic in Austin, Texas. She was a special education teacher for 15 years, but her own wellness journey inspired her to return to school for functional nutrition, to understand what food does to the body on a cellular level.
By the time Wilson was 30 years old, she was on 15 different medications, and felt terrible. She needed to try something else. She worked with a health coach and within a year, she was feeling better and off all her medications. One change her health coach suggested that helped her was to take dairy out of her diet. “We realized that I never had arthritis. I had a severe inflammatory reaction to a protein found in dairy,” she said. “I never needed any of those medications.”
“Functional medicine,” Wilson explained, “is root-cause-based, not about mitigating symptoms. It’s figuring out what works best for a specific individual. The microbiome of a person’s gut is as unique as a thumbprint.”
Small changes toward a healthier lifestyle are sustainable, such as eating nutrition-dense foods, Wilson explained. And as a person feels better, then they make another small, new change. “Proper nutrition affects the whole body,” she said.
Mental health wellness is also a factor in burnout prevention and management.
Araceli Gomez spoke from personal experience as well. Located in Avon Park, her business is Brain and Soul Wellness, LLC., where she provides outpatient counseling, specializing in grief counseling and PTSD.
Gomez found that not taking care of herself affected the quality of her sessions with clients. She always strived for excellence, so she knew something needed to change. “I used to try to do it all, all the time,” she said, “but you need to take care of yourself, too.”
According to Gomez, mental health has a stigma attached to it, but she pointed out that everyone has mental health wellness. “It is the quality of your thoughts and how you’re feeling,” Gomez said. “People who seek therapy are not ‘crazy,’ but, rather, strong individuals looking for a change.”
Gomez believes physical and mental health are connected, and she provided a few simple tips to regulate our mental health, such as controlling breathing, humming, and a method of therapeutic hand washing. She also talked about nutrition for our brain: “What we put into it affects us, so feed it positive things. Burnout is a lack of compassion for the self.”
During the seminar, a local healthcare professional, Elizabeth Sager, ARNP, was recognized for the excellent service she provides to the Highlands community. Sager has a comprehensive educational background in healthcare and provides care at Compassion First Healthcare in Sebring, which opened in April of 2022.
Sager never thought that she could be a nurse, but she said she loves it. “I enjoy it because we’re needed, and we see that what we do works. It’s gratifying to work in family medicine. You get to see patients return and see how they’re doing.”
The Burnout Prevention Network works to take care of nurses like Sager, who in turn care for their communities.
Healthy Me 2023 Tips and content is available on the YouTube channel Burnout Prevention Network. Any provider who wants to join the Burnout Prevention Network is invited to reach out to the founder of the Burnout Prevention Network, Kasey Pacheco, via LinkedIn or Facebook.
The seminar was located at the family-owned and operated Tropical Winery in Lake Placid. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment by Sweet Baby Luv, and plant-based refreshments provided by Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen. Chantel Parris, the owner of the Sebring boutique Newly Inspired You!, offered the opening prayer. Preservers of Life, LLC sponsored the event as a token of appreciation and gratitude for the community.