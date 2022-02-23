Pastor Greg Kinch answered the unanimous congregational call to become the Senior Pastor of Whispering Pines Baptist Church in December 2021. Pastor Kinch succeeds retired pastor Steve Trinkle, Senior Pastor of Whispering Pines for 14 years. Following Pastor Trinkle’s retirement, the church continued services under the leadership of Intentional Interim Pastor Elbert Nasworthy, as well as local retired ministers and guest speakers.
Greg Kinch, a native of Hamilton, Ohio, moved as a young boy with his family to Sebring. His father, Reverend Jerry Kinch, had accepted the position of Music & Youth Pastor at First Baptist Church in downtown Sebring. Greg attended Woodlawn Elementary School for second and third grade. It is here in Sebring Greg gave his life to Christ and was baptized as a young boy while attending Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church. Later, after moving back to Ohio, his family moved to Amarillo, Texas where he graduated from Amarillo High School. He went to college at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, with the distinction of being on the Dean’s List and graduating in 1989. His seminary studies continued at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, again being a member on the Dean’s List.
His college studies demonstrated his outstanding potential of entering the preaching ministry. For his endeavors, Greg was awarded several honors and awards. He received the Arthur E. Boyd Award in1986 for outstanding potential in preaching ministry, the Religion Award in 1987 for outstanding Bible student, and the Alpha Mu Gamma Award from the National Collegiate Foreign Language Honor Society for his studies in Greek.
Pastor Kinch received his pastoral license at San Jacinto Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas in 1985, followed by his ordination at Rocky Ford Baptist Church, Amherst, Texas in 1988. His ministerial service to the Lord includes a year as Youth Minister at Sunrise Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas, two years as Youth Minister at Seth Ward Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas, five years as Pastor of Rocky Ford Baptist Church, Amherst, Texas, five years as Pastor of First Baptist Church, Ropesville, Texas and almost 24 years as Pastor of South Lawn Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas prior to accepting the position of Senior Pastor at Whispering Pines.
Greg married his wife Charlotte in 1982. They reside in Sun ‘N Lake and have a married daughter, Kayla, living in Vero Beach, Florida with husband, Mark. Greg’s hobbies include family, reading, sports, music and studying theology and preaching the word of the Lord.
Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida has been bringing a faith based ministry and a pronounced, active outreach ministry for 38 years to Highlands County since its organization in 1984.
Whispering Pines Baptist Church Sunday services are posted on Facebook for homebound members and guests. Facebook link: https://m.facebook.com/wpbcsebring/
Whispering Pines Baptist Church is located at 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. Church Phone: 863-382-6265. Church email: wpbcsebring@embarqmail.com. Church Office Hours are Tuesday through Friday 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m.