Peru President Congress

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte attends a ceremony marking Army Day in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, Boluarte, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. 

 MARTIN MEJIA/AP PHOTO

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures.

In an indication of continued political rancor, some politicians already were calling for early elections, and more protests were planned.

