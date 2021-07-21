PLACID LAKES — Mark Fortier, chief of Placid Lakes Fire Department, welcomed a new workhorse to his fleet recently: a 2020 International fire engine with air-ride suspension and advanced water and foam delivery system. The vehicle, built by E-One of Ocala, has slide-out drawers for tools and an extended cab that can seat up to five firefighters. Fortier leads 14 firefighters, including a deputy chief and a captain – all volunteers.
The new International, with its 1,000-gallon tank, joins Station 39’s fleet of two fire engines, tanker truck, and two brush trucks. The station also has a retired 1978 F-700 fire engine that Fortier will use in parades.
“The new fire engine required a nine-month build with the installation of all the new tools, accessories and firefighting technology,” Fortier said. “It’s a nice addition to our fleet.”
The new engine will replace a white-roofed engine in the bay that has been in service since the millennium turned, he said.
“The National Fire Protection Association’s guidelines limit the lifespan of front-line engines to 20 years,” Fortier said. “That one will be going to Sebring Regional Airport as a standby, backup.”
The new truck, identical to three other engines ordered by Highlands County Fire Rescue, cost $550,000 with new equipment installed, said Marc Bashoor, Highlands County Public Safety director.
According to Placid Lakes firefighter David Holden, Station 39 responders used the new engine to respond to a head-on collision on State Road 70 on July 6.
Fortier walked around the truck, showing off the engine’s new technology behind sliding doors and compartments, including the new hydraulic cutting and spreading tools, popularly known as the “jaws of life.” They are tucked away on a shelf that slides out from the side of the truck. Likewise, vertical sliding shelves hold fire axes, hooked hammers and other demolition tools to lift, jimmy, and pound away at doors, walls, and other obstructions preventing access to fire hotspots and victims.
Another sliding door on the fire engine holds the various large nozzles firefighters attach to firehose. Firefighters pull handles to release the powerful flow of water and/or foam, which can empty the engine’s 1,000-gallon tank in just 45 seconds – sufficient to put a fire out, he says.
Speaking of foam, the new engine’s digital pump panel has color-coded handles that let firefighters quickly add firefighting foam to the water flow. Class A foams are used to lessen the surface tension of water, which improves the wetting and saturation of water on ordinary combustibles.
Driving the vehicle requires a special license, Fortier said.
“Drivers must undertake a four-hour classroom driving class, followed by eight hours of drive time to obtain an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course.”
Holden, who is EVOC-certified, usually drives the truck.
“It drives like a sports car, one of the best trucks I’ve ever driven,” he said.
The chief agreed.
“I have driven it,” Fortier says smiling. ”It’s a beautiful, big truck, and it handles nice, handles really nice.”