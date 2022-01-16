This home is located at 277 E. Circle St., Avon Park. It is priced for $319,000 and is listed with Patty Roberts and Brittany Molinaro of Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty.
Open House from 1-3 p.m. today.
Overlooking Lake Verona and completely renovated, this exceptional home shows like new. This three-bedroom, two-bath home with garage offers nearly 1,800 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,166 total square feet.
New, new, new throughout! If you’re looking for a bright, crisp, move-in ready home, this is it. Freshly painted, new vinyl plank flooring, all new low-E windows and new soffits, fixtures and fans. The metal roof was installed in 2018 and heating and cooling system was replaced in 2019.
Whether entertaining guests or enjoying family time, the open floor plan of this home is designed perfectly to allow the cook or host to be part of the party. The dining area and breakfast bar are all open to the living area. The kitchen offers abundant white cabinetry, granite counters, decorative backsplash, stainless-steel appliances and pantry.
The master suite includes an updated private bathroom with walk-in shower plus a walk-in closet.
Bedrooms two and three are generous in size and share the updated hall bath.
The inside laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and includes washer, dryer and new tankless hot water heater.
Nicely landscaped and sodded yard with new irrigation system, pump and irrigation well. Home is serviced by city water and sewer.
This home must be seen to be appreciated. To view this property, contact Molinaro at 863-253-7103 “Hablo Espanol” or by email at bnmolinaro@gmail.com or Roberts at 863-381-5765 or by email at pattyroberts@comcast.net.
