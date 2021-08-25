SEBRING — If you want to know about the forces in John William Kromholz’s childhood, he will tell you about his father, a minister in the Congregational Church in Watertown, Wisconsin, who lost his job urging fair housing and social justice for African American families.
His father’s political activism is documented in author Lynn Eden’s 1972 “Crisis in Watertown: The Polarization of a Community,” which won a National Book Award for Contemporary Affairs.
“Dad was proactive with civil rights, with justice and equality, and was very motivated by Martin Luther King Jr.,” the tall prosecutor says in his precise and measured Midwestern accent. “He went down to the South and worked for voting rights in Mississippi.”
He’ll also tell you about his brother Joseph, “a patent and copyright lawyer still in Wisconsin.”
It would be easy for John Kromholz to say that he’s following in his father’s footsteps, but he doesn’t. “Who knows what influence your father has over you,” he tells a reporter. “But both his sons are lawyers. He cherished education.”
So, let it be said that, like his father, John Kromholz provides justice, but for victims of crime.
Kromholz now occupies the office once inhabited by Steve Houchin, who retired last month as the director of the southern counties. The holder of that post oversees criminal prosecutions in Highlands and Hardee counties in the 10th Judicial Circuit.
Kromholz graduated from Carroll University, a private liberal arts college in Wisconsin, earning his law degree at Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in 1993. Like many Midwesterners, the newly minted lawyer vowed to move somewhere warm, which turned out to be Tampa. He passed his Florida bar exam, and joined the 13th Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office, where he worked from 1993-1996. From ‘96 to 2000, he opened a private law office representing criminal defendants.
He got a taste of fame after Hank Earl Carr killed his girlfriend’s child with a rifle in Tampa and fled. Police arrested him but handcuffed his hands in front of him. Carr, a seasoned criminal, carried a handcuff key in his pocket. He got free, pulled a detective’s gun and killed the detective and his partner. Carr later shot himself after a car chase.
Kromholz defended Carr’s girlfriend, Bernice Bowen, who was charged as an accessory for not warning police of the danger Carr posed.
“They would have treated him more cautiously had they known about him,” Kromholz said. He lost the case, but laid the groundwork that led to a retrial. Bowen lost that one, too.
Nevertheless, the case brought Kromholz brief national renown.
“It was a week-long trial on Court TV, and interviews still show up on TV; I still bump into people occasionally who mention seeing me on the Montel Williams show,” he said. However, he is not a man interested in publicity. Like other prosecutors, police and first responders, he takes advantage of a law that allows him to keep various details of his life private.
In 2000, Kromholz joined the 10th Judicial Circuit as a prosecutor. He laughs, remembering how he pointed in the wrong direction when they asked him where Sebring was. “It was a lucky move, placing me near Wauchula where I met my wife, who was with the Clerk of Court there; now I’m married, with three children.”
Kromholz’s job is not so much to manage prosecutors and their cases, but to do what he can to remove hurdles in their way – though he is aware of which prosecutors in his office are handling which cases. The job of assigning cases goes to Christine Anne Pletcher, the veteran prosecutor who files appropriate charges and directs the cases to the lawyers.
“The prosecutors tell me how they’re going to proceed and their reasons for doing so,” Kromholz said.
He also reviews plea arrangements.
“Most cases do end in plea negotiations,” he said. “If everything went to trial, it would be impossible. We’d need an office three times larger.”
Prosecutors are each handling between 50 and 75 more cases than they once did.
“In 2004, we only had four felony prosecutors, and it’s gone up to five,” he said. “More and more cases keep developing, we could have six prosecutors doing felony cases, and we need somebody full time doing juvenile cases.”
He hopes to see new hires in the next six months, possibly from a pool of law interns under the wing of 10th Judicial Circuit Chief Prosecutor Brian Haas in Bartow, Polk County.
In the meantime, Kromholz loves his new job, which brings daily challenges that test a veteran lawyer’s ability to think on his feet. Arguing cases in court is still a big part of the job.
“You are constantly learning, constantly paying attention to good prosecutors and defense attorneys,” he said. “When it’s going well, you’re drawn to it, and you can see when lawyers stumble, too. At those times, you say, ‘I have been in those shoes before.’”